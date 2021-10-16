Minecraft Xbox Game Pass for PC release date: Java and Bedrock confirmed

It’s been confirmed that Minecraft is coming to Xbox Game Pass for PC, meaning that Microsoft’s dedicated PC gaming launcher will finally have its own version of the iconic building game.

Which version of Minecraft will be available on Xbox Game Pass for PC? That’s a good question, and we already know the answer – both the Bedrock and Java versions will be coming to the service, which is actually the first time they’ve been bundled together like this.

But when is exactly will Minecraft come to Xbox Game Pass for PC, and what else do we know about this exciting event? Read on to find out…

Minecraft Xbox Game Pass for PC release date

When will Minecraft come to Xbox Game Pass for PC? We now know that the Minecraft Xbox Game Pass for PC release date will take place on 2nd November 2021.

Minecraft Xbox Game Pass for PC trailer

There is also a special trailer for Minecraft’s arrival on Xbox Game Pass for PC, and you can check it out for yourself here. Take a look below and feel your hype levels grow.

Bow and arrow. Spawner and skeleton. Crafting table and furnace!



Speaking of iconic duos, BOTH Minecraft: Java Edition and Minecraft: Bedrock Edition are coming to Game Pass for PC in November, and you heard it here first at #MinecraftLive!



↣ https://t.co/CPC2Hy82Fe ↢ pic.twitter.com/VUxzPKw71T — Minecraft (@Minecraft) October 16, 2021

Is Minecraft on Xbox Game Pass for console?

If you’re more of a console person than a computer person, you might be wondering if Minecraft is also available on the console version of Xbox Game Pass.

Here’s the good news – yes, Minecraft is available on Xbox Game Pass for console, meaning that members of this membership club can download the game now on their Xbox One, Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S.

