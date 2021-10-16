Minecraft Wild Update: release date window and first gameplay footage

During Minecraft Live 2021, the developers of Minecraft revealed that next year’s big content drop will be called The Wild Update, and it sounds pretty cool to us!

Following on from 2021’s two-part content drop – Caves & Cliffs part one and Caves & Cliffs part two – The Wild Update will bring heaps of exciting new stuff to Minecraft. You might also see it referred to as the Minecraft 1.19 update.

But when will Minecraft’s The Wild Update arrive in the game, and what else do we know about it? Keep on reading and we’ll tell you all the essential details.

Minecraft: The Wild Update release date

The Minecraft Wild Update release date will take place in 2022. That’s what the developers have promised, but they haven’t yet confirmed a precise date or even a month at this stage. When we learn more, we’ll be sure to let you know. Until then, it’s probably best to keep the entire year free.

What is Minecraft: The Wild Update?

The developers of Minecraft have explained that The Wild Update is focused on two things – ‘beautiful nature’ is one of them, and the other focus will be ‘really scary activities and adventures’.

One thing we know for sure is that players will be able to visit the subterranean Deep Dark once this update has taken effect – there will be entire ancient Deep Dark Cities down there, and players will have to contend with a hostile mob called The Warden.

Minecraft: The Wild Update gameplay

During the show at Minecraft Live 2021, the developers treated us to the first gameplay footage pertaining to the Minecraft Wild Update. You can take a look below to see what Deep Dark Cities will look like when they come to the game:

Minecraft: The Wild Update trailer

If you didn’t watch Minecraft Live, you will have missed the fandom-imploding moment when the developers revealed The Wild Update for the first time. While we wait for more information to emerge, take a look below to relive that moment in all its glory:

