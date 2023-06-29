Imagine, if you can, 15 questions, with four possible answers for each, and a percentage score at the end to tell you how clever you are. If that sounds like a journey you'd like to go on, you are most certainly in the correct place.

Keep on reading and we'll have your Minecraft knowledge tested in no time. Eyes down, mind alert, fingers at the ready. Here we go!

Minecraft quiz: Test your knowledge here

Okay, folks, the time for revision is over. Close your text books, steady yourself and click into the player below to take part in our Minecraft quiz.

Still here? Well, good for you! How did you do in the Minecraft quiz? Say your score out loud. Go on. Celebrate it. We won't be able to hear you, but we'll just assume that you did well enough not to immediately close the page in a fit of rage.

Fancy taking your Minecraft knowledge even further? Check out the video below if you want to see our pick of six snazzy Minecraft seeds that are well worth checking out.

Wait, you're still here? Well, fair enough. Everyone has quiet days. Enjoy it. How about some light reading, then?

Below you'll find links to a whole bunch of our Minecraft articles. As you can see, we've got quite a lot of them, and we'd be grateful for every click. Happy reading!

