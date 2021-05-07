Resident Evil Village Lady Dimitrescu’s height: Exactly how tall vampire lady is and why

After what feels like an eternity of waiting, the next game in the long-running horror franchise, Resident Evil, is here this week and we can finally see what the game has in store for – besides the obvious scares that will no doubt be taking us by surprise.

Advertisement

There have been a lot of talking points about Resident Evil: Village already with the various types of monsters and ghouls that will be in the game. There are zombies, of course there are, but we also have werewolves, a medieval vibe, and there are vampires.

In fact, a vampire, Lady Dimitrescu, is the main antagonist of the game and fans have been wondering something about her since she was first unveiled: just how tall is she? Well, we have the answer.

How tall is Lady Dimitrescu in Resident Evil Village?

If we just said “very tall” that wouldn’t even begin to cover it.

Lady Dimitrescu is said to be 9’6″ tall which makes her even more intimidating than she appears to be just from her design. The details were revealed in an interview that the game’s art director Tomonori Takano did recently with IGN.

Fans noticed her height as soon as she first appeared in a trailer and the question of how tall she actually is has been a much-asked one since.

GUYS, THE VAMPIRE LADY IS ACTUALLY EXTREMELY TALL!!! pic.twitter.com/VXcyVsjhBa — Suzi Hunter (@TheSphereHunter) January 14, 2021

And Takano has been thrilled to see players embracing the character before they have even had a chance to see her in the game for themselves, saying: “I don’t think anyone could have predicted how wonderfully fans have reacted to Lady Dimitrescu, Personally, I was particularly struck by comments like, ‘I want to be chased by her.”

Whether the tallest vampire around will be as scary as she looks when we play the game remains to be seen, but we are about to find out and we too cannot wait to be chased by her!

Your daily dose of TV & Entertainment news Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Read more:

Check out some of the best subscription deals in gaming below:

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more gaming and technology news.

Advertisement

Looking for something to watch? See our TV Guide.