Resident Evil Village release date: Pre-order, trailer and Lady Dimitrescu explained

Resident Evil Village is nearly here, with Capcom soon unleashing the scary sequel to Resident Evil 7: Biohazard (which we recently named one of the scariest horror games on Xbox Game Pass).

Players will face off against various horrors in the game, including the fan-favourite Lady Dimitrescu – a very tall vampire who gained attention in the game’s free Maiden demo.

Chris Redfield, one of the main characters from the original Resident Evil game, returns in Resident Evil Village. Chris will bring Ethan (the hero of Resi 7) to the bizarre village that gives the game its name, setting in motion what we assume to be some seriously spooky events.

For all the essential info on Resident Evil Village, read on.

When is the Resident Evil Village release date?

Resident Evil Village has a confirmed release date of 7th May 2021. The game will launch on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Google Stadia and Windows 10 PC – so there’s no shortage of ways to get involved. There’s been no word on a Nintendo Switch release, so that seems pretty unlikely at this stage.

Where to pre-order Resident Evil Village

Resident Evil Village pre-orders have begun, and some retailers are even trying to tempt your wallet into action with some early bird deals and extra goodies.

Over at Gamebyte, you can get 2 per cent off the price of any of the console versions, which are currently priced at £46.95. While at CDKeys, there is 30 per cent off the PC version of the game, which makes it just £34.95.

If you’re looking to spend a bit more money, GAME has a special Resident Evil Village Collector’s Edition Bundle with lots of exclusive swag, priced at £219.99. There is also a Resident Evil Village Steel Book Edition over at Amazon, which is listed at a price of £59.99.

Who is Lady Dimitrescu in Resident Evil Village?

The Resident Evil Village story begins to kick off with Chris Redfield kidnapping Ethan Winters (the playable character) are bringing him to a creepy village in Europe, where he’ll have to fight through lots of sinister forces in order to rescue his daughter.

One of those foes he’ll face along the way is Lady Dimitrescu, who towers over us all with a height of 9’6″. Little is known about this villain’s motives, but we know she is a vampire who lives in a castle that you’ll have to bring down.

Try the Resident Evil Village demo

If you want to get an early taste of Resident Evil Village, and you’re lucky enough to own a PS5, search the store on Sony’s powerful next-gen console and you should be able to find a demo entitled ‘Maiden’. A short, atmospheric introduction to the world of the game, Maiden will give you a flavour of what to expect in the game. It is completely exclusive to PS5, though, so you can’t currently play Maiden on any other platforms.

Watch the latest Resident Evil Village trailer

The latest Resident Evil Village trailer gives us a glimpse at the first-person gameplay, various villains and a few other exciting bits besides. You can watch it below.

