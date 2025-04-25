This may come as a surprise due to their easy chemistry with each other, but Chan and Bennett were total strangers before working together on Split Fiction.

Bennett says: “We hadn't met before this, but what was funny is that a lot of the creatives behind it thought that we had. I think it was in the middle of our chemistry reading, and I think they were like, ‘So have you guys met before?’

“Because we'd messed up and we'd both fallen about laughing about it. And we're like having to be like, ‘Oh my god, that's ridiculous that we've done that.’ And then they were like. ‘Do you know each other?’ We were like, ‘No!’

Chan concurs, adding: “No, there was just no politeness from day one."

"Like annoying siblings," Bennett says with a laugh.

Mio and Zoe with their baby dragons. Hazelight Studios

Speaking to the duo, it’s clear that their chemistry is off the charts. Is no wonder they got cast as the bickering authors Mio (Chan) and Zoe (Bennett), who get sucked into dangerous simulations of their fictitious creations in the game.

Their performances arguably played a huge role in helping the game earn all the praise that it did.

The game’s more madcap moments — including a scene where Mio and Zoe turn into pigs, and then sausages — also helped it become a viral hit.

Chan says: "I wish that we could take all the credit for transforming pigs and sausages, and teeth, dragons, an otter and gorillas. But it was really down to the animators and the team at Hazelight.

"They would mock up these these images that our motion, and data points from our motion, would then translate onto those beings. I wish I could be a pig!"

Bennett takes some offence at this point, saying: "Hang on! Hang on. No, no, no. Because you say this, but I have memories of us both walking around like pigs. Because we saw the mockup. We didn't actually have to walk like pigs. But we still chose to walk like pigs."

Chan chimes back in: "Why?! Josef specifically was like, ‘Can you not do the pig walking? It's messing with the actual pig. Let the pig be the pig. Can you just do the scene?’"

The sci-fi side of Split Fiction. EA

The Josef mentioned there would be Josef Fares, the founder of Hazelight Studios, the director of Split Fiction, and the legendary game developer who is beloved by many for championing co-op games that you can play with your loved ones.

What was Josef Fares like to work with?

As Bennett puts it: "I mean how do you describe Josef? He's just he's a huge ball of energy. I mean he's rarely in a bad mood. I don't think I think I ever saw him in a bad mood. I saw him frustrated, but even that is still a big ball of energy. And he’s still finding the positive. And, like, one thing I love is positivity. I hate negativity. And Josef is not negative in any way, shape or form.

"His confidence. I remember sitting and talking with him one day and he was like, ‘I just always knew. I just always knew that I would make good games. I always knew I would make good movies. I always knew I would be successful. I knew I would be able to do it.

"And I remember just thinking, like, ‘God', as actors, and certainly being English, you're taught to sort of be a bit like, you know, prepare for the worst hope for the best. Or like, ‘Oh, okay, I hope I get it, but I don't want to be I don't want to seem like bigheaded' or anything like that.

"But, actually, it was a real breath of fresh air and he taught me a lesson in how to go forward in life, like not just with work but personally as well. Like, why be embarrassed to feel really, really confident in what you're doing, if you do believe that you are the best at it? I think it's he's a really inspiring person.”

In among that description of Fares, movies were mentioned. And at the time of the interview being recorded — a couple of weeks ago, as you’re reading this — the Split Fiction movie had just been announced.

How did the game’s leads react to the news of a Split Fiction being made?

“Not surprised at all,” Chan says enthusiastically.

Bennett adds: “From the get-go we were like, ‘This would be an incredible movie.' Because, like everyone's seen, the narrative, the levels, the things that could be created, [could] be amazing.

“We were saying, who would play who? Because, I mean, we're not going to get to play it. As much as we would love to channel Josef and say we're going to be the stars of that, I mean, there are some very A-level celebrities that would easily flick us out of the picture.”

Today, as we’re writing up this interview, Sydney Sweeney has reportedly been cast in one of the lead roles for the film. But who did the original actors suggest a few weeks ago? Check out the video below to find out!

Split Fiction is out now on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. It will come to Nintendo Switch 2 on 5th June. You can order your copy from Amazon.

