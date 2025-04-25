Mio is a jaded and cynical city dweller whose stories are largely dystopian sci-fi, taking cues from the likes of Blade Runner and Dune, while Zoe is a fantasy fanatic and nature lover, whose work contains far more whimsy and wonder.

Along the way, the mismatched pair learn more about the real-life struggles and experiences that have turned them into the people they are today, perhaps gaining just enough mutual respect to face down the corporate powers that be.

Variety reports that it has not yet been decided which of the two lead characters Sweeney will play, as the project remains in the very early stages of development.

Behind the camera, Wicked director Jon M Chu is set to helm the project, while Deadpool & Wolverine writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick have been tapped to pen the script.

Sweeney appears to be in something of a gaming era, with this news coming mere days after her connection was revealed to a Michael Bay-led adaptation of a popular Sega franchise.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com earlier this month, prior to this news breaking, Split Fiction's video game stars Kaja Chan (Mio) and Elsie Bennett (Zoe) weighed in on who they would like to see lead a film adaptation.

In the TikTok above, Chan picks Zendaya to take on Mio, while Bennett names Emily Blunt as a potential Zoe, but now we know Sweeney is in pole position to take one of the coveted roles.

Split Fiction has become a hot commodity since its launch just last month, earning glowing reviews and amassing millions of sales with its co-operative gameplay and charming story. Here's hoping this adaptation can recapture that magic.

Split Fiction is out now PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/X and Windows. Coming soon to Nintendo Switch 2.

