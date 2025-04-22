This almost comes as no surprise, with the enormous cultural moment of video games having their time again in the spotlight through the silver screen; most recently with The Last of Us making its return with season 2, and Nintendo announcing that a live-action The Legend of Zelda film is in the works and expected to be released in 2027.

The film will be an adaptation of Sega’s OutRun, the classic arcade driving game initially released in 1986 that became a worldwide hit. The game’s unique position of pioneering graphics coupled with its infamous electronic score quickly cemented a legacy beloved by audiences.

Since its launch, OutRun has become a core franchise for Sega, with numerous further arcade sequels being released before home console launches on hardware including the Sega Mega Drive. In 2019, OutRun even made its debut on the Nintendo Switch.

With Universal’s previous experience in video game adaptations — The Super Mario Bros Movie and Five Nights at Freddy’s were both released in 2023 and grossed globally $1.4 billion and $290 million, respectively — it appears that the studio is not quite finished capitalising on the gaming industry.

While plot details are unclear, Sydney Sweeney has been confirmed to produce, but it is unknown whether she will also star in the film. She has posted about the film on her Instagram story, though, confirming that it is legit.

The Euphoria star is not only known for her work on camera, but off-screen has become known for producing the romcom Anyone But You in 2023 and the horror film Immaculate that came out last year, both of which she starred in.

Michael Bay is set to direct the film, the director best known for his high-budget and action-packed filmography that famously includes the Transformers franchise. Bay will also produce alongside Brad Fuller under their production company Platinum Dunes, which was founded in 2001.

From Sega, overseeing the project’s development is Toru Nakahara, who worked on the Sonic the Hedgehog film series, and Shuji Utsumi, the CEO of Sega America and Europe.

As further details on the film are announced, we will be sure to keep audiences and fans of OutRun updated.

For now, it is exciting to speculate where Bay and Sweeney will take this treasured gaming classic.

