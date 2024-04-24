Loosely based on Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing and starring Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney, Anyone But You became a box office hit after it arrived in theatres on 22nd December 2023, despite a lukewarm reception from critics.

Still, its success is hardly surprising, considering the chemistry between its leads, the clever marketing campaign in the lead-up to its release, and its throwbacks-filled soundtrack.

But where can you watch it and who stars opposite Sweeney? Read on to find out.

How to watch Anyone But You

If you're in the US, you're in luck: Anyone But You is available to watch on Netflix as of 23rd April. The streamer confirmed the news on X (formerly Twitter).

Unfortunately for UK subscribers, the romcom hasn't yet landed on this side of the pond, and it's unclear at this stage when it will be available on Netflix UK - or whether it will be released on a different streamer.

Luckily, the film is available to rent or purchase on the likes of Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+.

Who stars in Anyone But You alongside Sydney Sweeney?

Anyone But You. Sony Pictures Releasing

Sweeney plays law student Bea, who meets stockbroker Ben while attempting to use a coffee shop bathroom.

The pair have an instant connection and spend the night together, but things turn sour the morning after, when Bea overhears Ben badmouthing her to his friend on the phone.

When they cross paths again on the way to a wedding in Australia, they decide to join forces to make their exes jealous... and you can probably piece together the rest.

Ben is played by Glen Powell, who proved his romcom leading man chops in Netflix's Set It Up.

More recently, he appeared alongside Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick, and is set to star in upcoming Netflix action flick Hit Man.

