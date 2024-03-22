Of course, it doesn't take long before strange happenings start occurring in said convent, and Cecilia soon finds herself in an unexpected and utterly horrifying predicament.

The film marks a new genre for Sweeney, best known for her roles in acclaimed high school drama Euphoria and the recently released romcom Anyone But You, and with Immaculate having gone down pretty well with critics and fans alike, it could mark a new era for Sweeney, with clear potential as a brand new final girl.

But how does it all wrap up for Sister Cecilia in the end? Read on for everything you need to know, but be warned for there are major spoilers ahead.

Immaculate ending explained: What happens to Sister Cecilia?

On discovering the news of her 'immaculate' conception, Sister Cecilia is, understandably, more than concerned, spending the remainder of her pregnancy in both confusion and contempt towards Father Tedeschi and the rest of the nuns in the convent.

After secretly witnessing her friend Sister Gwen's (Benedetta Porcaroli) tongue being cut out for speaking badly against the convent, Cecilia hatches an escape plan. Using the corpse of a chicken for blood, Cecilia fakes a miscarriage in a desperate attempt to be taken to a hospital.

Father Sal Tedeschi (Álvaro Morte), at first, is mortified – picking up Cecilia and rushing her into the back of his car, desperate to save the child. However, when he receives a phone call from the particularly oddly behaved Mother Superior (we won’t mention that scene with the blood), who exposes that Cecilia’s miscarriage is a ruse, he turns the car straight back around.

It is soon revealed that Cecilia’s baby isn’t so immaculate after all. While, yes, the child was conceived without Cecilia breaking her vows, Father Tedeschi explains that he genetically engineered a piece of Jesus’s DNA found on the crucifix to create a baby that was put into Cecilia.

He leads Cecilia into his lab – filled with test tubes and DIY embryos – and explains that, while the process has been tried multiple times before with other unsuspecting nuns over the course of the last 20 years, Cecilia’s pregnancy was the first time the experiment had been successful.

Understandably, Cecilia is horrified. So horrified, in fact, that she attempts another escape. While being given an examination by Doctor Gallo and Mother Superior (Dora Romano), Gallo briefly leaves the room, and Cecilia takes this as her chance to bludgeon the Mother Superior to death with a cross.

Cecilia stands up and runs out of the room, but as she does so, her water breaks. "God dammit," she mutters angrily, before choking a second nun to death with some rosary beads.

Soon, Cecilia finds herself back in Father Tedeschi’s lab. Grabbing a canister of conveniently placed lighter fluid, Cecilia traps Tedeschi inside and sets fire to his barbaric creations. But it’s not over that easily, for Father Tedeschi soon grabs a fire extinguisher and puts out the flames, forcing Cecilia to escape into the catacombs.

A brief chase ensues, during which Cecilia discovers the now-lifeless body of Sister Gwen, until Tedeschi catches up with Cecilia. Seriously burned from the flames, Tedeschi incapacitates Cecilia and begins to give her a C-section, desperate to meet his apparent ‘saviour’, but Cecilia quickly stabs him through the neck with the crucifixion nail, killing him instantly.

Sydney Sweeney as Sister Cecilia in Immaculate. Black Bear Pictures

Crawling out into the daylight, Cecilia’s body finally gives in to her trauma. With a long, agonising, hysterical scream of anguish, arguably one of the most bizarrely brilliant film scenes of the year so far, Cecilia gives birth to her unsought child – biting through the umbilical cord herself. We never actually see the baby – if, indeed, it even is a baby. Instead, all we hear is its horrifying, animalistic breathing as it writhes on the ground below its mother.

But Cecilia isn’t done yet, because just as easily as she brought life into the world, she can take it away. Struggling, she limps over to a large rock, picks it up, and walks back to the baby. Finally, she raises the rock above her head and brings it down on her child with a deep thud, before the screen cuts to black.

Immaculate is now showing in UK cinemas.

