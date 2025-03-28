As arguably Nintendo's second-most prominent franchise, The Legend of Zelda was an obvious next step to get the adaptation treatment, with creator Shigeru Miyamoto teaming up with longtime Spider-Man producer Avi Arad for the project.

The project has been relatively quiet in the period since that initial announcement, but progress has seemingly been chugging away in the background, with The Legend of Zelda movie now officially dated for Friday 26th March 2027.

While fans may be slightly disappointed to learn that the hotly anticipated project is still two years away, the date is a promising step forward and more details are likely to emerge over the next 12 months.

Of course, the biggest question looming over The Legend of Zelda movie regards the casting, with iconic roles like Link, Zelda and Ganon to be filled, while fans of the games are also eager to know which entry the film will take inspiration from.

The franchise has been through several distinct iterations in its decades-long history, with the current Breath of the Wild/Tears of the Kingdom era being a marked (and acclaimed) departure from what came before.

Those two Nintendo Switch games are also the highest-selling entries by a wide margin, with other major hits including Nintendo 64's Ocarina of Time, Wii's Twilight Princess, Game Boy's Link's Awakening and GameCube's The Wind Waker.

No doubt there will be spirited debate and speculation on which source material would best serve an introductory movie, with The Legend of Zelda's timeline being famous for its meandering, branching paths.

One of the few things we do know about the film is that director Wes Ball (of The Maze Runner and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes fame) is currently attached to helm the project.

The news of The Legend of Zelda's release date originated on Nintendo Today, the video game giant's newly launched app, which comes just prior to a major presentation revealing more details about the upcoming Switch 2 hardware.

The Legend of Zelda is coming to cinemas on 26th March 2027.

