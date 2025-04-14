"The end results have exceeded even our most ambitious goals, thanks to our continued collaboration with HBO and the impeccable work of our unparalleled cast and crew.

"We look forward to continuing the story of The Last of Us with season 3."

The new season picks up five years after the events of season 1, with a clear rift between Ellie (Bella Ramsey) and Joel (Pedro Pascal), with it all-too-clear that Joel is wrestling with the memories of the past as they strive to build a new life.

There's plenty left to come in the new batch of episodes, with new cast members including Young Mazino, Kaitlyn Dever, Tati Gabrielle and more all set to slot into the post-apocalyptic story.

But when do new episodes of The Last of Us season 2 air? Read on for everything you need to know about when you can expect the second episode, plus the full release schedule.

When will The Last of Us season 2 episode 2 be released?

Bella Ramsey as Ellie in The Last of Us season 2. HBO

The Last of Us season 2 premiered in the US on Sunday 13th April from 9pm PT/ET on HBO and Max, and then was broadcast simultaneously in the UK at 2am on Monday 14th April on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW.

New episodes are dropping weekly, meaning that fans can expect The Last of Us season 2's second episode to be released in the UK on Monday 21st April at 2am, followed by a 9pm repeat on Sky Atlantic.

In the US, the new episode will air on Sunday 20th April.

For more about release times around the globe, you can find out more now.

How many episodes of The Last of Us season 2 are there?

There are seven episodes of The Last of Us season 2 in total.

Fans will note that this means the second season is shorter than season 1, which boasted nine episodes.

Speaking on their decision to cut the amount of episodes going into the second instalment, co-showrunner Craig Mazin previously told Deadline: "The story material that we got from Part II of the game is way more than the story material that was in the first game, so part of what we had to do from the start was figure out how to tell that story across seasons.

"When you do that, you look for natural breakpoints, and as we laid it out, this season, the national breakpoint felt like it came after seven episodes."

The Last of Us season 2 release schedule

Bella Ramsey as Ellie and Isabela Merced as Dina in The Last of Us season 2. HBO

The Last of Us season 2 will release one new episode a week, with each airing simultaneously both in the US and the UK.

This means that while US fans will be able to watch new episodes at 9pm, UK fans can also tune in at 2am on Sky Atlantic.

You can find the full release schedule for The Last of Us season 2 below:

Episode 1 - Future Days - Monday 14th April at 2am BST

Episode 2 - Monday 21st April at 2am BST

Episode 3 - Monday 28th April at 2am BST

Episode 4 - Monday 5th May at 2am BST

Episode 5 - Monday 12th May at 2am BST

Episode 6 - Monday 19th May at 2am BST

Episode 7 - Monday 26th May at 2am BST

Is there a trailer for The Last of Us season 2?

There is! You can watch the trailer for The Last of Us season 2 below.

The Last of Us season 1 is available on Sky Atlantic and NOW with an Entertainment Membership. Season 2 will be released in April.

