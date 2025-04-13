We already know that this fresh batch of episodes is set to be "intense" and "crazy", marking a return for series leads Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, along with new faces like Kaitlyn Dever, Young Mazino and Catherine O'Hara.

Explaining some of what's to come, co-showrunner Craig Mazin told Radio Times magazine: "We see that they’ve actually gotten very good at this.

"They are no longer scared of confronting a stalker or two. They know how to kill them easily, and they have patrols…

"But of course, while they are progressing, so too is nature. And it’s the progress of Jackson – the fact that they have to expand and renovate old homes to bring in refugees [fleeing the undead] and house them – that is what disturbs the evolutionary balance."

But just when do new episodes of The Last of Us land? Read on for everything you need to know about the release date and time of season 2, wherever you are in the world.

What time is The Last of Us season 2 released where you are?

Bella Ramsey as Ellie in The Last of Us season 2. HBO

In the US, season 2 will premiere on Sunday 13th April from 9pm PT/ET on HBO and Max.

Thankfully, UK fans won't have to wait at all, as it's now been confirmed that the first episode will be broadcast simultaneously, meaning the episode will air on Monday 14th April at 2am on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW.

While that may prove an impossible hour to stay up until for some UK fans, season 2's premiere episode will also air at 9pm on 14th on Sky Atlantic.

The release pattern is expected to follow suit each week, with episodes being made available to stream on Sky and NOW weekly.

If you're looking for when new episodes will debut in other countries around the world, you can find that information below.

BST (UK): 2am

CEST (Central Europe): 3am

IST (Indian Standard Time): 6:30am

JST (Japan Standard Time): 10am

AET (Australian Eastern Time): 11pm

NZST (New Zealand Standard Time): 1pm

What will The Last of Us season 2 be about?

The official logline for season 2 reads: "After five years of peace following the events of the first season, Joel and Ellie's collective past catches up to them, drawing them into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind."

The Last of Us season 1 is available on Sky Atlantic and NOW with an Entertainment Membership. Season 2 will be released in April.

