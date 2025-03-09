Speaking at SXSW yesterday (Saturday 8th March), Druckmann said (via Entertainment Weekly): "There's some pretty intense stuff you don't even see in the trailer.

Mazin added: "It's crazier — it's a wild roller coaster ride."

Mazin also lined up some further exciting details, hinting at a possible season and saying: "That world is louder, and it is more dangerous, and we have dug in. And, honestly, I think, if we don't get canceled, next season will be even bigger."

Isabela Merced as Dina and Bella Ramsey as Ellie in The Last of Us season 2. Liane Hentscher/HBO

The trailer gives us more of an insight into Ellie (Bella Ramsey) and Joel's (Pedro Pascal) relationship as they strive to build a new life but can't seem to shake the past.

In the trailer's final moments, Ellie tearfully says to Joel: "You swore," meaning she eventually finds out that the promise Joel made to her in the season 1 finale was a lie.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_zHPsmXCjB0

If you cast your mind back, Joel's major decision of embarking on a deadly rampage to take Ellie from the hospital was something he knew she wouldn't agree with and so, he lied to her and said that there were many more immune people like Ellie but that the doctors simply couldn't make it work.

He also lied and said that the hospital had been ransacked and that he narrowly rescued Ellie from it all, not divulging that he killed Marlene (Merle Dandridge) in the process. The dramatic episode ended with Ellie making Joel promise that what he was saying about it all and the Fireflies was true, to which he did. But of course, secrets always have a way of coming to light as we see start to unfold in the tense season 2 trailer.

Read more:

The trailer also gives us a better look at the two new groups that are set to be integral to season 2's story – the Seraphites and the Washington Liberation Front (WLFs), the latter of which is led by Jeffrey Wright's Isaac.

Speaking about the groups at SXSW, Mazin and Druckmann said that the Seraphites "appear to be somewhat agrarian" and "have these interesting scars on their cheeks that are clearly deliberately there."

Mazin added: "Then the question is, who's the bad guy?"

The co-showrunners also confirmed some game details that will be brought into season 2 including the existence of spores, which allow the cordyceps infection to go airborne and will likely wreak havoc.

Similarly, they also confirmed that season 2 will also see the introduction of Stalkers that many game fans will be all too familiar with. In the games, the Stalkers are an agile type of infected that are smart and can eerily maintain complete silence. So, plenty to look forward to!

The official logline for season 2 reads:"After five years of peace following the events of the first season, Joel and Ellie’s collective past catches up to them, drawing them into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind."

The Last of Us season 1 is available on Sky Atlantic and NOW with an Entertainment Membership. Season 2 will be released in April.

