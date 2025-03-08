Once again, we'll be following actress-turned-royal Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, as she lets us into the kitchen and garden for how-to's and conversations around food, hosting and more.

If you're wondering just how they managed to turn round the seasons so quickly, Netflix have confirmed that the second instalment has actually already completed filming. So, there's plenty more tips, tricks and celebrity guests to look forward to!

While no details about who will be appearing in season 2 have been confirmed, the first season saw the likes of chef Roy Choi, comedian Mindy Kaling, chef Alice Waters and fellow Suits actress Abigail Spencer all feature, as well as a brief appearance from Markle's husband, Prince Harry.

Since its release, there has been a mixed reaction to the series but alongside the Netflix series, Markle also launched her lifestyle brand, As Ever. Developed in partnership with Netflix and "dedicated to beautifully crafted essentials," the brand will be available to purchase from later this spring.

The products have been "personally developed by Meghan" over the past year and feature products such as honey, flower sprinkles, teas and crepe mix.

As for the series, the second season will continue "reimagining the genre of lifestyle programming," with the synopsis stating that it's "blending practical how-to’s and candid conversation with friends, new and old.

"Meghan shares personal tips and tricks, embracing playfulness over perfection and highlights how easy it can be to create beauty, even in the unexpected. She and her guests roll up their sleeves in the kitchen, the garden, and beyond, and invite you to do the same."

The series was initially slated for release this January but due to the devastation caused by the Los Angeles fires at the time, the decision was made to push back its release to March.

At the time, Markle said in a statement: "I’m thankful to my partners at Netflix for supporting me in delaying the launch, as we focus on the needs of those impacted by the wildfires in my home state of California."

Like season 1, season 2 will consist of 8 33-minute episodes with more about it likely set to be released in due course.

