The news was confirmed in a post by Prime Video with a poster of Lola Tung's Belly front and centre, with the picture also confirming that it's set to be the final season.

Viewers have certainly had a mixed reaction to the news, with one fan writing on X that it's a "shame, it had potential" while another wrote: "Heartbreaking news for me."

However, plenty of book fans have welcomed the news, citing the fact that the series is based on Jenny Han's book trilogy so three seasons seems fitting for the amount of original book material it covers.

Previously speaking to Deadline about the upcoming instalment, author Han said: "I am looking forward to giving the fans the iconic moments of the third book that they're expecting, but also looking forward to being able to hopefully surprise and delight them as well."

"Just because I've lived with these stories for so long, way before there was a show I was having book signings and my readers would reach out to me offline, so I really do feel I understand what is important to them," she explained.

"And whenever I can, I try to give them that, because I obviously want them to feel happy with the show, because I know they've been waiting for a really long time. So I do my best to deliver those moments."

As of now, an official description for season 3 hasn't yet been revealed but the new batch of episodes couldn't come soon enough for fans, who are keen to see just who Belly will eventually choose out of the Fisher brothers.

Season 2 did see her choose Jeremiah over Conrad, with Tung explaining her character's decision in an interview with TV Line after the finale, saying that the decision "made sense for her in the moment".

Tung said: "She's been through a lot with both of them, and I think she's realised that, at that time, Conrad has not shown her that he will ever be willing to fight for that relationship as much as she will.

"Here's Jeremiah, ready to fight for her, continuing to fight for her, just proving, I think, constantly how much he loves her and cares about her, even in watching her be with Conrad for so long."

But will it be plain-sailing with Jeremiah in season 3 or will she come to rethink her decision? We'll just have to wait till July to find out.

The Summer I Turned Pretty seasons 1-2 are available to stream on Prime Video.

