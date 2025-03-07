Dorna was apparently scattering her father's ashes at sea when a storm rolled in hard and fast, sending her to a watery grave.

But the facts weren’t adding up...

His mum had known about the hazardous weather conditions before setting sail after checking the forecast, and she had also applied for a permit to scatter her father's ashes on Saint Marie itself – so why change her mind?

With the investigation into her death reopened for a second time, Mervin put posters up around the island asking anyone with information to come forward – and it seems there’s a new lead, although Mervin doesn’t know it yet.

A mystery man called Roy Palmer (Detectorists' Gerard Horan) came across one of the posters, which prompted him to start keeping tabs on Mervin, who was totally unaware that he was being followed.

Details about Roy are scarce at this point, but it appears that he works at Dorna's favourite restaurant, indicating that she probably knew him.

But who is he really? And how does he fit into all of this?

Gerard Horan as Roy Palmer. Red Planet Pictures/Philippe Virapin

In the teaser for next week's episode, Mervin questions Roy, but he refuses to play ball.

"Where were you when the storm hit?" asks the DI.

"Is that relevant?" responds Roy with a puzzled expression on his face.

Was Roy responsible for Dorna's death? Or could he provide the key to catching her killer?

Read more:

Whoever Roy is, Mervin needs to move quickly because Selwyn’s replacement, the smug Sterling Fox, is set to order him to shut down the investigation once and for all.

"Mervin came to Saint Marie looking for answers," says Catherine.

"If he has to leave without finding them, then this island has let him down.

"Is that really how you want this all to end?"

And will it also prove to be the end for the commissioner? He is just days away from being ousted from his post, despite Catherine and Sebastian's petition, which was signed by thousands of residents.

The people of Saint Marie do not want him to go, and neither do his team. But will there be one last trick up the show's sleeve that will Save Our Selwyn?

Death in Paradise continues on Friday 14th March at 9pm on BBC One.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.