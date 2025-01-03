It continues: "Meghan shares personal tips and tricks, embracing playfulness over perfection and highlights how easy it can be to create beauty, even in the unexpected. She and her guests role up their sleeves in the kitchen, the garden, and beyond, and invite you to do the same."

Ahead of the series announcement, Meghan relaunched her Instagram on 1st January after a 5-year hiatus, before sharing the trailer for With Love, Meghan the following day.

In the new footage, the duchess is shown cooking and harvesting honey in Montecito, California, as well as embracing Prince Harry and entertaining various guests.

"I'm going to share some little tips and tricks... and how you incorporate these practices every day," she says in the trailer's voiceover.

"We're not in the pursuit of perfection... we're in the pursuit of joy," she adds.

The show marks Meghan's second show with Netflix after 2022's Harry & Meghan documentary, in which the pair addressed going public with their relationship, marrying, and stepping away from their royal titles in 2021.

Wondering when you'll be able to watch With Love, Meghan on the platform? Read on for everything you need to know.

Meghan Markle in With Love, Meghan on Netflix. Netflix/ YouTube.

The show will be added to Netflix on Wednesday 15th January 2025.

There will be eight 33-minute episodes.

Who will appear on With Love, Meghan?

The trailer shows Meghan hosting guests including actress Mindy Kaling (The Sex Lives of College Girls), Korean-American chef Roy Choi and chef and restaurateur Alice Waters.

Prince Harry also appears briefly in the footage and is expected to make a number of appearances in the series.

Is there a trailer for With Love, Meghan?

Yes, you can watch it below:

