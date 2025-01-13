The shift in release date has been done "at the request of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and with the full support of Netflix", with the series set to be a "heartfelt tribute to the beauty of Southern California".

On the announcement of the release date delay, Markle said: "I’m thankful to my partners at Netflix for supporting me in delaying the launch, as we focus on the needs of those impacted by the wildfires in my home state of California."

Alice Waters and Meghan Markle in With Love, Meghan. Netflix

Shot in Montecito, California – where Markle and her husband Prince Harry live – the fire risk rating for the area remains high, according to the Montecito Fire Department. However, as of now, the fire has not spread there.

Markle's series will comprise of eight episodes, with news of the show coming as a surprise to fans when Markle made a return to Instagram after five years to announce the project with a trailer.

In the trailer, we get a glimpse of what's to come, with Markle stating: "I'm going to share some little tips and tricks... and how you incorporate these practices every day."

She adds: "We're not in the pursuit of perfection... we're in the pursuit of joy."

Prince Harry is expected to make a number of appearances in the series, while Markle's show will boast the likes of actress Mindy Kaling (The Sex Lives of College Girls), Korean-American chef Roy Choi and chef and restaurateur Alice Waters, as well as other acclaimed chefs and "special friends".

Having had a devastating impact on much of Southern California, Love, Meghan isn't the only show to be impacted by the ongoing fires.

Most notably, the Oscars nominations have been delayed by two days, until Sunday 19th January.

A number of LA premieres have also been cancelled in the past week or so, with the likes of Better Man, On Call, The Last Showgirl and more all being impacted.

With Love, Meghan will be released on Netflix on Tuesday 4th March.

