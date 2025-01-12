The song in question was the iconic track For Good – after which Part 2 has been titled – which sees her duet with Elphaba star Cynthia Erivo at a pivotal moment in the narrative. And Grande has revealed that a lot of time was spent perfecting the number during production.

"Shooting For Good was unlike anything I’ve ever experienced,” she explained. "It was such a long and emotional process. I kind of left my body. We filmed it over the course of a week, and it stayed with me.

She added: "I haven’t even seen the final cut yet because I’m not sure I’m ready to feel all of it again."

Of course as well as including various beloved songs from the second half of the hit Broadway and West End stage musical, the follow-up film has a couple of extra treats in store for fans in the shape of some original new songs penned by composer Stephen Schwartz.

One of those new tracks was written especially for Grande, and the star has teased that it will show "a side of [Glinda] we’ve never seen before."

She added: "In the stage show, this transformation happens offstage. But in the movie, we get to see her make the decision that defines who she is. It’s a privilege to sing this song and be the first Glinda to bring it to life."

Back in 2023, Schwartz spoke exclusively to RadioTimes.com about penning additional songs for the movie – saying it had been a "privilege" to write new material for both Grande and Erivo.

"We weren't really able to get the whole story into one movie without it being far too long," he said. "[But] it did leave some room for exploration that has led to a couple of new songs, and it's just been a privilege to be able to write with the voices of Cynthia and Ariana in mind."

In addition to For Good and the new numbers, other songs set to be featured in Wicked: For Good include Thank Goodness, Wonderful, As Long as You're Mine and No Good Deed.

Wicked is now showing in UK cinemas and Wicked: For Good is scheduled for release on 21st November 2025.

