Now they've been given shiny new versions for Jon M Chu's acclaimed adaptation, with Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo taking on the iconic hits and providing some exceptional vocal performances.

The thing that complicates thing slightly for fans of the musical is that not all of their favourite songs feature in the new film, by virtue of it having been split into two parts, the second of which is due to arrive in cinemas a year from now.

So, which songs do feature in Part One? And is there any new music? Read on for everything you need to know about the Wicked movie soundtrack.

Wicked movie soundtrack: All the songs featured in Part One

The following songs are all featured in the movie – many of which have been extended from the versions which appear in the hit stage musical.

All tracks are written by Stephen Schwartz

No One Mourns the Wicked performed by Ariana Grande (featuring Andy Nyman, Courtney-Mae Briggs, Jeff Goldblum, Sharon D Clarke and Jenna Boyd)

performed by Ariana Grande (featuring Andy Nyman, Courtney-Mae Briggs, Jeff Goldblum, Sharon D Clarke and Jenna Boyd) Dear Old Shiz performed by Shiz University Choir (featuring Ariana Grande)

performed by Shiz University Choir (featuring Ariana Grande) The Wizard and I performed by Cynthia Erivo (featuring Michelle Yeoh)

performed by Cynthia Erivo (featuring Michelle Yeoh) What Is This Feeling? performed by Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo

performed by Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo Something Bad performed by Peter Dinklage featuring (Cynthia Erivo)

performed by Peter Dinklage featuring (Cynthia Erivo) Dancing Through Life performed by Jonathan Bailey featuring Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater, Marissa Bode and Cynthia Erivo

performed by Jonathan Bailey featuring Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater, Marissa Bode and Cynthia Erivo Popular performed by Ariana Grande

performed by Ariana Grande I'm Not That Girl performed by Cynthia Erivo

performed by Cynthia Erivo One Short Day performed by Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel (featuring Michael McCorry Rose)

performed by Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel (featuring Michael McCorry Rose) A Sentimental Man performed by Jeff Goldblum

performed by Jeff Goldblum Defying Gravity performed by Cynthia Erivo (featuring Ariana Grande)

Are there any new songs in the Wicked movie?

No. Although composer Stephen Schwartz has promised that there will be new songs over the two-part release, none of those new additions are included in Part One.

That said, that doesn't mean there isn't anything new for fans of the musical to enjoy – far from it.

While all the songs heard in the film will be extremely familiar to diehards, several of them have been altered and extended – with the bumper version of the musical's most beloved track Defying Gravity standing at 14 minutes.

So, you're certainly getting bang for your buck.

Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba in Wicked. Universal Pictures

Back in 2023, Schwartz had exclusively told RadioTimes.com that it had been a "privilege" to write new songs for the film's two leads.

"We weren't really able to get the whole story into one movie without it being far too long," he said of the decision to split the story into two parts.

"[But] it did leave some room for exploration that has led to a couple of new songs, and it's just been a privilege to be able to write with the voices of Cynthia and Ariana in mind."

We look forward to hearing those songs when Wicked: Part Two arrives next year!

What songs will be in Wicked: Part Two?

While we don't know the titles of any of the promised new songs, in terms of the tracks from the original musical, we can expect the following to all appear in Part Two when it's released in 2025 – perhaps also in extended versions.

All tracks are written by Stephen Schwartz

Thank Goodness

The Wicked Witch of the East

Wonderful

I’m Not That Girl (reprise)

As Long as You’re Mine

No Good Deed

March Of The Witch Hunters

For Good

Finale

Wicked: Part One comes to cinemas on Friday 22nd November 2024.

