The list is packed with the biggest names in pop, rap, rock and beyond, but there's one name who crosses almost all genres who's topped the list: Beyoncé.

Coming in at number one in the competitive list is Bey's Lemonade, which debuted in 2016.

The album's most famous track is arguably Formation, but it's her country track Daddy Lessons which is most relevant today.

Following her performance of the track at the Country Music Awards with The Chicks, Beyoncé faced criticism for trying to lean into the country genre.

Fast forward to 2024 when she releases the critically-acclaimed Cowboy Carter, proving she's always "been country".

Lemonade won multiple awards after release, but famously lost Album of the Year at the 2017 Grammys to Adele's 25.

In second place on the list is Radiohead's 2000 album, Kid A, followed by Frank Ocean's Blonde from 2016 in third place.

OutKast's Stankonia from 2000 is in fourth place, and Taylor Swift's Folklore from 2020 is in fifth.

Beyoncé has two other albums in the list: Renaissance (2022) lands in 37 and her self-titled album from 2013 is in 16th.

