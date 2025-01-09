As reported by Variety, Academy CEO Bill Kramer outlined the changes to the Academy's 10,000-strong membership in an email sent on Wednesday 8th January, the day voting began.

"We want to offer our deepest condolences to those who have been impacted by the devastating fires across Southern California," the email read.

"So many of our members and industry colleagues live and work in the Los Angeles area, and we are thinking of you."

The fires have already led to the cancellation and postponement of a number of high-profile film industry events this week, with LA premieres for Unstoppable, Wolf Man and Better Man among those to be called off.

Meanwhile, the Critics Choice Awards will now take place on Sunday 26th January, two weeks later than initially planned.

The Oscars Ceremony is scheduled to take place on Sunday 2nd March and will be hosted by Conan O'Brien, with films such as The Brutalist, Conclave, Emilia Pérez, Anora and Wicked all expected to feature heavily in the nominations.

This past Sunday's Golden Globe Awards gave us an indicator of which films and performances are emerging as frontrunners, with The Brutalist and Emilia Pérez winning the two main prizes and acting winners including Demi Moore, Adrien Brody, Zoe Saldaña and Kieran Culkin.

