With Love, Meghan celebrity line-up

"I'm thankful to my partners at Netflix for supporting me in delaying the launch, as we focus on the needs of those impacted by the wildfires in my home state of California," Markle said at the time.

In each episode of the eight-part series, viewers will be taken on a journey with Markle whether she be in the kitchen, garden or even the beehive as she prepares to host friends.

But who are the guests the actress-turned-royal is welcoming to her home? Read on to find out more about the celebrity faces appearing in With Love, Meghan.

Roy Choi

Roy Choi. Cindy Ord/WireImage

Age: 55

Job: Chef

Instagram: @chefroychoi

Roy Choi is a chef who first rose to prominence as the creator of the gourmet Korean-Mexican taco truck, Kogi.

Since then, Roy has published two cookbooks and starred in a number of TV shows including The Chef Show, Ugly Delicious and Broken Bread with Roy Choi.

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling. Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Age: 45

Job: Actress and comedian

Instagram: @mindykaling

Mindy Kaling is an actress and comedian who first rose to fame playing Kelly Kapoor in The Office, where she also served as a writer.

Following that, Kaling went on to create and star in TV series The Mindy Project before devising various small-screen projects including Never Have I Ever and The Sex Lives of College Girls.

More recently, Kaling has penned new Netflix series Running Point which stars Kate Hudson in the lead role.

Alice Waters

Alice Waters. Netflix

Age: 80

Job: Chef

Instagram: @alicelouisewaters

Alice Waters is a chef and restaurateur whose first restaurant became famous for its role in creating the farm-to-table movement.

Over her career, Waters has authored a number of books including The Art of Simple Food, Chez Panisse Vegetables and Coming to My Senses: The Making of a Counterculture Cook.

Abigail Spencer

Abigail Spencer. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Age:43

Job: Actress

Instagram: @abigailspencer

Abigail Spencer – a close friend of Markle's – is an actress best known for appearing on All My Children and later, Angela's Eyes. The actress has also appeared in Suits, Grey's Anatomy, Mad Men and Timeless.

Prince Harry

Prince Harry. Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images for Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025

Age: 40

Job: Member of the Royal Family

Instagram: N/A

Prince Harry is, of course, the younger son of King Charles III and the late Princess Diana, and the younger brother of Prince William.

In 2014, he founded and launched the Invictus Games, an international multi-sport event for wounded, injured and sick military service personnel.

He is also married to Meghan Markle and has a small featured role in With Love, Meghan.

