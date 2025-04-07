After the devastating and unsettling end to season 1, we're reintroduced to Bella Ramsey's now 19-year-old Ellie and Pedro Pascal's Joel after five years have passed. They're settled at the community in Jackson run by Maria (Rutina Wesley), living a half-normal life as the apocalypse continues.

But there's a rift between the pair of them - one that isn't quite explained in full until later in the season.

Ellie still has her people, though - no-nonsense Jesse (Young Mazino), who helps her train for patrols, and, most importantly, Dina (Isabela Merced), Ellie's mischievous and intelligent partner in crime. Of course, there's also Uncle Tommy (Gabriel Luna), who looks out for her at every turn - whether she wants him to or not.

Joel, meanwhile, is getting by and attempting to salvage his relationship with Ellie, with a visit to therapist Gail (Catherine O'Hara) leading to some unexpected truths. But it's quickly made clear that the demons of his past are catching up to him - and he needs to be ready when they do.

Once again, Mazin and Druckmann have provided unrivalled storytelling in season 2. The world of The Last of Us, the apocalypse and the infected, take a backseat in the brutally human tale that's laid out in front of us, which is one of love, vengeance, and morality.

Bella Ramsey as Ellie in The Last of Us season 2. HBO

Not a second is wasted, which is proven by the slightly random episode count (seven was clearly just right!). Every moment is mapped out to perfection, with tiny dialogue details that get pay-offs later, flashbacks that allow us to work backwards to fill in the gaps, and new perspectives that fill out the desperate world we've been thrown into.

One of the most widely-praised episodes of season 1 was episode 4, which stepped outside the main narrative to tell the love story of Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank (Murray Bartlett). Perhaps it could be described as the most human of the episodes - the one where the horrors of the world outside are reduced to a muted backdrop when compared to human connection.

As Mazin and Druckmann have mentioned, there's a thread in season 2 that could be compared to this - it's not another Bill and Frank tale, but it is a love story, of a sort, and it's a much-needed light amid the darkness.

At the heart of it, that's what the writers do so well - balancing the light and the dark. This story could easily have been too bleak if it weren't for the perfectly placed sparks of joy that keep us going.

Kaitlyn Dever as Abby in The Last of Us season 2. HBO

Those who criticised Ramsey's casting should should feel like fools, as she seamlessly steps into a tougher and more mature version of Ellie - but a version that still has the playfulness and vulnerability of her younger self when she allows it to come through.

She has instant chemistry with anyone she shares the screen with - whether it's fractious tension with Pascal, flirty playfulness with Merced, a macho tough exterior with Mazino, or a viciousness we've not yet seen from her as Ellie faces up to those who have wronged her... which brings us to Abby.

Kaitlyn Dever's casting was another controversial one, but it's easy to see why Mazin and Druckmann promised fans they'd made the right decision with her. Introduced very early on, Abby has a brutality about her that almost (but not quite) makes you want to look away.

Bella Ramsey as Ellie and Isabela Merced as Dina in The Last of Us season 2. HBO

As the season continues, it becomes a little harder to fault her for it - but we also don't quite reach the level of empathy that Mazin and Druckmann have said they wanted to replicate from the game (in which she's a playable character).

If there's anywhere the season falls down, it's that we could have spent longer with Abby, allowing more nuance in her character. Nevertheless, Dever gives an unforgettable performance.

Also brilliantly cast is Merced as Dina, whose relationship with Ellie develops throughout the season. Dina's clever, funny and is fiercely loving of Ellie, with sparks flying between them from the very off thanks to the sizzling chemistry from the two actors.

But their relationship gets complicated in a number of ways, and fans will have to wait to see if it can survive.

More than ever, we see the best and worst of our heroes, with the writers beautifully showing their morality in every shade of grey. After all, the world has ended and everyone has done things they're ashamed of.

But season 2 becomes most interesting in the aftermath of that, asking where we'd draw the line, if there's any way to come back after crossing it and, crucially, how far we'd go for love.

The Last of Us season 1 is available on Sky Atlantic and NOW with an Entertainment Membership. Season 2 will be released in April.

