The Last of Us 2 gate codes: All the gate codes in Seattle explained
Codeless in Seattle.
With The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered now out, old-timers and newcomers alike will be flocking to the game - and for those who are stuck, we’ve got all the gate codes in Seattle in TLOUP2 to make Ellie and Dina’s difficult lives a little easier.
If you haven’t already, you’ll definitely want to check out The Last of Us Part 1 if you’ve only played the original on PS3 and PS4.
If simply playing The Last of Us isn’t enough for you, though, we can’t recommend the HBO TV series enough - and, excitingly, season 2 has had its cast revealed, too.
That said, it’s bittersweet walking around the environments of Seattle, as it would no doubt have featured heavily in the cancelled Last of Us Online.
But alas, we’re grateful nonetheless that we have such a brilliant game upgraded to run natively on the PS5 (and hopefully the PC one day), with the additional Lost Levels. But onto the codes!
TLOU 2 gate codes - The full list for Seattle
Below are all the codes for the gates found across Seattle in The Last of Us Part 2, which Ellie and Dina need to get through on their way into the city - along with their trusted steed, Shimmer.
As Ellie, you will be clambering over walls to access gate controls, which is hard work enough - so why not make it simpler?
- North 0 – 1382
- Main Gate – 0451 (A reference to System Shock)
- East 2 – 5345
- West 1 – 6128
- West 2 – 0541 (The gate doesn’t work but it’s used as the code for the safe next to it)
- East 1 – Dina finds this code and this happens as part of the story
