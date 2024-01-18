If simply playing The Last of Us isn’t enough for you, though, we can’t recommend the HBO TV series enough - and, excitingly, season 2 has had its cast revealed, too.

Love gaming? Listen to our podcast, One More Life!

That said, it’s bittersweet walking around the environments of Seattle, as it would no doubt have featured heavily in the cancelled Last of Us Online.

But alas, we’re grateful nonetheless that we have such a brilliant game upgraded to run natively on the PS5 (and hopefully the PC one day), with the additional Lost Levels. But onto the codes!

TLOU 2 gate codes - The full list for Seattle

Below are all the codes for the gates found across Seattle in The Last of Us Part 2, which Ellie and Dina need to get through on their way into the city - along with their trusted steed, Shimmer.

As Ellie, you will be clambering over walls to access gate controls, which is hard work enough - so why not make it simpler?

North 0 – 1382

– 1382 Main Gate – 0451 (A reference to System Shock)

– 0451 (A reference to System Shock) East 2 – 5345

– 5345 West 1 – 6128

– 6128 West 2 – 0541 (The gate doesn’t work but it’s used as the code for the safe next to it)

– 0541 (The gate doesn’t work but it’s used as the code for the safe next to it) East 1 – Dina finds this code and this happens as part of the story

Read more on The Last of Us:

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Listen to our One More Life podcast and subscribe to our gaming newsletter for all the latest intel.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.