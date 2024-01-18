Love gaming? Listen to our podcast, One More Life!

If, like us, you missed the tutorial explaining how to do this, don't worry. We worked it out eventually, and we'll explain how.

How to swing on a rope in The Last of Us 2 explained

You first come across one of these ropes in the synagogue section while exploring with Dina. It's in the Day 1 chapter not too far into the game. There's another later on too, further into Seattle. However, it's easy to miss the tutorial. So how do we use the rope?

If you're not already gripping the rope, press X to jump to it. Once you're hanging onto the rope, hold L1 to lock into your current position on the rope. It is now that you can swing back and forth by the left analogue stick.

If you're more of a visual learner, check out this video walking you through the process from YouTuber Release-Fire:

As frustrating as it is if you didn't get the tutorial, it's a pretty simple mechanic once you know. Good luck with the rest of the game!

