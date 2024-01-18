How to swing on a rope in The Last of Us 2 explained
If you're stumped, we've got you covered.
With The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered almost among us, it's time to relive the bittersweet story of Ellie and Abby. Whether in preparation for the TV show's return, to collect the new trophies, or just for its own sake, Naughty Dog's longest and most ambitious game is definitely worth revisiting.
It has its challenges though, and some sections are more frustrating than others. Outside of the humongous bosses and tense stealthy bits, you might get stumped when you least expect it. Namely, the rope-swinging parts.
If, like us, you missed the tutorial explaining how to do this, don't worry. We worked it out eventually, and we'll explain how.
How to swing on a rope in The Last of Us 2 explained
You first come across one of these ropes in the synagogue section while exploring with Dina. It's in the Day 1 chapter not too far into the game. There's another later on too, further into Seattle. However, it's easy to miss the tutorial. So how do we use the rope?
If you're not already gripping the rope, press X to jump to it. Once you're hanging onto the rope, hold L1 to lock into your current position on the rope. It is now that you can swing back and forth by the left analogue stick.
If you're more of a visual learner, check out this video walking you through the process from YouTuber Release-Fire:
As frustrating as it is if you didn't get the tutorial, it's a pretty simple mechanic once you know. Good luck with the rest of the game!
