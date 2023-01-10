Love gaming? Listen to our podcast, One More Life!

What's even cooler is that you don't have to pay full price if you already have the PS4 version. Here's how to upgrade to the remastered version for cheap if you have your old copy!

How to get the remastered PS5 upgrade of The Last of Us Part 2

If you already own The Last of Us Part 2 on PS4, you'll be able to grab the remastered version on PS5 for just £10! A much nicer option than the full price of £44.99. But how do we do this?

Firstly, if it's a physical copy that you own, make sure it's inserted into the PS5 disk drive (we're afraid you won't be able to use your physical copy if you have a digital only PS5). Once you've done this, head to the PlayStation store and you should have the option to upgrade to the remastered version for a tenner. Bargain!

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered upgrade differences

You can read our full review of The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered here, but let's take a quick look at what's changed, and the new features.

The graphics have had an upgrade, but it's not a huge step up like other remasters. But that's fine with us, because Part 2 already pushed the PS4 to its limits, and still looks spectacular today. The real selling point to this remaster is its extra modes.

No Return is a roguelike version of the game, in which the story is swept under the rug for an intense gameplay experience. You unlock more playable characters as you go, and it's fairly addictive.

Lost Levels have been included too, which are basically sections from the game that didn't make the final cut. Our reviewer likened them to the deleted scenes we used to get so excited about in DVDs.

Finally, there's a cool little mode called Free-Play Guitar. It's essentially the guitar sections from the game, but you can jump straight to it and strum away whenever you want. The games composer, Gustavo Santaolalla, is a playable skin, which is a nice touch.

