The addition of several early development levels is certainly a welcome but unexpected surprise, with influence from these set to filter into the TV show in some form.

Developer Naughty Dog is keeping its cards close to its chest until we get closer to the game's launch, though thanks to a leak and comments from its creative director, we have some idea what TLOU 2 Lost Levels will entail. Head below for all the details.

What are the Last of Us 2 Lost Levels?

One of the biggest new additions to The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered is the inclusion of early development levels that never made it into the original PS4 game.

These were subsequently confirmed (via the PlayStation Store) to be made up of three new levels: Jackson Party, Boar Hunt and Sewers.

How and when can you play the Last of Us 2 Lost Levels?

The Last of Us Part 2. Sony Interactive Entertainment

The Last of Us Part 2 Lost Levels can be found within The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered, which is set to release for PS5 on 19th January 2024.

Anyone who owns the physical PS4 version of the 2020 game can upgrade to the PS5 digital 2024 remastered version for $10 (approximately £10), as long as you own the console with a disc drive.

No official pricing has been confirmed for The Last of Us Part 2. However, considering The Last of Us Part 1 (a remake of the 2013 game) launched at an RRP of £69.99/$69.99, we wouldn't be surprised if the new remastered wasn't far away from that pricing.

Pre-orders will be available via PlayStation Direct starting on 5th December 2023, including a new The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered WLF Edition.

Will the Last of Us 2 Lost Levels impact the TV show?

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in The Last of Us. HBO/Warner Media

The Last of Us creator Neil Druckmann has teased that elements of the Lost Levels will feature in the second season of HBO's The Last of Us TV show.

"As a tease, I will say there is at least one element from a cut level that is planned [for] the show," Druckmann told Entertainment Weekly.

"I say that with the caveat that we haven’t started filming the show yet, and all things are subject to change based on what we ultimately feel will be best for the show."

The second season is expected to start production early next year, meaning it's unlikely we will see the show's return until 2025.

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered will launch exclusively for PlayStation 5 on 19th January 2024. A separate PS5 upgrade for the PS4 game can already be obtained to get the most out of the original release on the next-gen console.

