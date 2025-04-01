Mazin was speaking with The Hollywood Reporter when the publication noted that not only had his co-creator and game creator Neil Druckmann said he never planned to make a third game in the series, but the team had spoken about adapting the second game into two seasons - seasons 2 and 3.

When asked whether Mazin was now considering going past the games with the show's storyline, rather than ending with season 3, his said definitively: "I am not going to go past the game. I’ll just say that flat out."

Bella Ramsey as Ellie and Isabela Merced as Dina in The Last of Us. HBO

Mazin wanted to clarify that he and Druckmann were not planning a "cash grab", but the interviewer noted it could be a creative decision to end the series differently than the games.

Mazin responded: "I’m basically setting a decade of my rapidly dwindling life on fire to tell this story. The show is so hard to make. It has to have an end.

"So I’m not going to go past [the games]. Who knows, there might be a Dunk and Egg The Last of Us show that happens that somebody does.

"But for me, the only question is: Is it going to be one more season or will it require two more? If this can happen all in one more season, great. If we feel like it makes sense to break it into two, then we will do that."

So there we have it - it seems the show will end with either its third or fourth season.

Mazin also seemed somewhat sceptical when the possibility of spin-offs was raised, saying that as a fan of the game he would "totally watch" a "Chronicle of Joel prequel", but saying that HBO hadn't asked and were instead "respectful" of the story he and Druckmann are telling.

Before we get to any third or fourth season, or any potential spin-offs, there's still the matter of season 2, which is finally arriving this month, and will reunite fans with Pedro Pascal's Joel and Bella Ramsey's Ellie, for what is sure to be another harrowing journey through the apocalypse.

The Last of Us season 1 is available on Sky Atlantic and NOW with an Entertainment Membership. Season 2 will be released on 13th April 2025.

