Ana de Armas skin in CoD BO6: Release date and how to get

The Ana de Armas skin will release in CoD BO6 on Thursday 5th June as part of the upcoming Ballerina event, and will be purchasable as part of the Tracer Pack: Ballerina bundle.

While we don’t know how much it will cost, similar bundles in the past have cost 2,400 COD Points, so we would assume the same will be true here.

This includes two different skins for Eve Macarro. These are:

Eve Macarro: A red sequin dress

Ruska Rogue: A black tactical outfit

As well as the two skins, you'll also get the following Legendary Weapon Blueprints:

Revelvé: AK-74 Assault Rifle

Plié: Saug SMG

Arabesque: 9MM PM Pistol.

Each of these weapons will come with High Table Coin-themed Tracers and Death Effects to boot!

Lastly, you'll get some additional cosmetics as part of the bundle, including Emotes and Emblems:

Pirouette Emote

Keepsake Weapon Charm

Animated Cage Grace Emblem

Animated Pas de Deux Calling Card

Take a Bow Loading Screen

Alongside the skin, BO6 will be celebrating the upcoming Ballerina movie with a limited-time event taking place in Multiplayer, Zombies and Warzone.

Running from 5th-12th June, it will offer some unique rewards centred around the film for players to earn.

All this will involve is reaching certain event milestones by earning XP, with only one reward in the event requiring a BlackCell Battle Pass to earn.

