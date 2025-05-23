Ana de Armas skin in CoD BO6: Release date and how to get
The Ballerina star joins the fray.
Since release, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 certainly hasn't shied away from some weird and wacky collaborations, and the latest one is certainly out of left field.
As a partnership with the upcoming John Wick spin-off, Ballerina, Ana de Armas is making her debut in BO6 Season 4 with a new skin based on her character Eve Macarro.
So, if you want to know how to get the Ana de Armas skin in BO6, read on!
The Ana de Armas skin will release in CoD BO6 on Thursday 5th June as part of the upcoming Ballerina event, and will be purchasable as part of the Tracer Pack: Ballerina bundle.
While we don’t know how much it will cost, similar bundles in the past have cost 2,400 COD Points, so we would assume the same will be true here.
This includes two different skins for Eve Macarro. These are:
- Eve Macarro: A red sequin dress
- Ruska Rogue: A black tactical outfit
As well as the two skins, you'll also get the following Legendary Weapon Blueprints:
- Revelvé: AK-74 Assault Rifle
- Plié: Saug SMG
- Arabesque: 9MM PM Pistol.
Each of these weapons will come with High Table Coin-themed Tracers and Death Effects to boot!
Lastly, you'll get some additional cosmetics as part of the bundle, including Emotes and Emblems:
- Pirouette Emote
- Keepsake Weapon Charm
- Animated Cage Grace Emblem
- Animated Pas de Deux Calling Card
- Take a Bow Loading Screen
Alongside the skin, BO6 will be celebrating the upcoming Ballerina movie with a limited-time event taking place in Multiplayer, Zombies and Warzone.
Running from 5th-12th June, it will offer some unique rewards centred around the film for players to earn.
All this will involve is reaching certain event milestones by earning XP, with only one reward in the event requiring a BlackCell Battle Pass to earn.
