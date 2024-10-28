The Liberty Falls map, set in an abandoned suburban town, contains a wealth of unique Easter Eggs which often grant players some powerful rewards to make it to the higher rounds with ease.

Within Liberty Falls is a locked vault, and just like the Campaign, players can open it with the correct code.

Here, we've got all the intel on how to open the Liberty Falls vault, along with everything that's inside.

CoD BO6 Zombies vault code: How to open Liberty Falls vault explained

The first step to opening the Liberty Falls vault in Black Ops 6 Zombies involves finding the sticky notes which are in the bank, comic book shop and the bowling alley.

Each note contains two numbers and where they should be placed in the final code, so keep that in mind when you approach the door.

The code will be different every single game. For us, it was 29-42-29.

Once the correct code is entered, it will flash green and you'll gain access to the vault.

CoD BO6 Zombies vault: How to open safety deposit boxes

CoD: Black Ops 6.

When you're inside the vault, you'll have 30 seconds to open the safety deposit boxes that are inside.

Each box requires a safety deposit key, which are earned from eliminating Elite Zombies such as the Abomination, Mangler and Amalgam.

They're not needed to open the vault itself, meaning you can open the vault ahead of time before earning the keys to earn everything inside.

