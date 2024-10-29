The ability to earn tens of thousands of XP in Black Ops 6 is a tricky task due to the game's slow earn rate.

Thankfully, players can get their hands on Double XP tokens of various lengths to speed things up.

So, how can you get Double XP tokens in Black Ops 6? Keep on reading for everything there is to know!

How to get CoD BO6 Double XP tokens explained

There are a number of different ways you can obtain Double XP tokens to use in Black Ops 6.

Reaching a new prestige level is the first method. You'll earn an hour of Double XP after reaching a new wave of levels to complete.

Purchasing specific packs from the in-game store is also another way of earning some extra tokens. For example, the CODE Endeavour: Tracer Pack bundle features an hour of Double XP along with an hour of Double Weapon XP perfect for unlocking attachments for your favourite weapons.

The last one involves keeping your eyes peeled for promotions. The likes of Monster Energy, Little Caesars and Papa Johns all have active promotions where you can get your hands on some Double XP tokens.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to get CoD BO6 Double XP tokens in the battle pass

When season 1 begins on 14th November, a brand-new battle pass filled with all kinds of content will launch.

Alongside the new weaponry and Operator skins, there will be several Double XP and Double Weapon XP of varying lengths for you to earn.

For the time being, taking part in promotions and reaching new prestige levels is the only method before the first season gets underway.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.