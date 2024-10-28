Most Black Ops games are known for their Campaigns, thanks to their Cold War setting. With the Cold War now over, players have a new batch of missions to work through to find out where the truth lies.

But how much of your time is needed to complete the Black Ops 6 Campaign? Keep on reading for everything there is to know.

How long is the CoD BO6 Campaign?

The Black Ops 6 Campaign is approximately eight hours in length.

This comes from our own personal experience after completing the story and everything that comes with it.

Some missions will take longer to complete than others thanks to their open-world nature and the multiple options you can choose to do alongside the main objectives.

Other missions are much more linear and quicker to complete.

How many missions are in the CoD BO6 Campaign?

In total, there are 11 Campaign missions in Black Ops 6.

This may not seem like many, but on Veteran difficulty, even the most experienced players will struggle against the fierce opposition.

Eleven strikes a solid balance to ensure the story doesn't drag and those loading into the action don't lose interest.

Full list of CoD BO6 Campaign missions

Below is the full list of Campaign missions available in Black Ops 6:

Bishop Takes Rook

Blood Feud

Most Wanted

Hunting Season

The Cradle

Emergence

High Rollers

Ground Control

Under the Radar

Separation Anxiety

Checkmate

In among the missions are some lengthy cutscenes where players learn more about the characters looking to uncover the truth.

Some are relatively short, while others take several minutes.

Full list of CoD BO6 Campaign rewards

It's not just Multiplayer where you can earn a variety of rewards. The Black Ops 6 Campaign is packed full of exclusive items players can earn.

Check out the full list and how to unlock them below:

Slip Sauce spray - Complete Bishop Takes Rook

Forging Fate weapon sticker - Complete Blood Feud

Hook, Line, and Sinker finishing move - Complete Most Wanted

Onyx Echo weapon blueprint - Complete The Cradle

Allied Effort weapon sticker - Complete Emergence

Heist Operator skim - Complete High Rollers

Tank weapon charm - Complete Ground Control

A Good Look at the Devil loading screen - Complete Under the Radar

The Cradle weapon charm - Complete Separation Anxiety

Case Cracker weapon blueprint - Complete the Safehouse puzzle

Truth Serum weapon blueprint - Purchase from a Safehouse upgrade station

Pocket Aces weapon blueprint - Purchase from a Safehouse upgrade station

The Bastion weapon blueprint - Purchase from a Safehouse upgrade station

The three weapon blueprints at the bottom of the list require players to spend money they can find dotted around most missions. There's a green glow around the cash, so it's easy to spot even in the heat of battle.

