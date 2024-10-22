For Black Ops 6, Treyarch has reworked the unlock process to simplify it, along with increasing the difficulty of completing each challenge.

So, how exactly do you unlock Mastery Camos in Black Ops 6 and which ones are available? Keep on reading for all the intel.

CoD BO6 Mastery Camos: Full list for Multiplayer, Zombies and Warzone

Without further ado, here's a full list of Mastery Camos available in Black Ops 6 multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone.

For the battle royale, the Mastery Camos will be available when Season 1 begins.

Multiplayer

Gold

Diamond

Dark Spine

Dark Matter

Zombies

Mystic Gold

Opal

Afterlife

Nebula

Warzone

Gold Tiger

King's Ransom

Catalyst

Abyss

Dark Matter, Nebula and Abyss all feature dynamic elements, meaning the Mastery Camo will change its look when you fire a weapon in the heat of battle.

How to unlock CoD BO6 Mastery Camos

The process of unlocking Mastery Camos in Black Ops 6 is different to previous releases. Reaching a specific weapon level is no longer required to start working towards each design.

Every weapon in the arsenal has nine Military Camos unlocked by earning set numbers of headshots in Multiplayer, Critical Kills in Zombies, and Eliminations in Warzone.

Once those challenges have been completed, Special Camos are available to unlock. Each one has a different unlock criteria which are related to the style of play required to excel with that particular weapon.

Special Camos are universal, meaning they can be equipped with any weapon that has also completed the Military Camo challenges.

After completing the Speical Camo challenges, you'll unlock the challenges for Mastery Camos.

Mastery Camo challenges have been split into the following tiers:

Tier 1 (Gold, Mystic Gold, Gold Tiger)

Complete all Military and Special Camo challenges in each mode then complete the next challenge.

Tier 2 (Diamond, Opal, King's Ransom)

Unlock Gold, Mystic Gold or Gold Tiger for each weapon in the category then complete the Dark Spine, Afterlife or Catalyst challenge.

Tier 3 (Dark Spine, Afterlife, Catalyst)

Unlock Diamond, Opal or King's Ransom for every weapon then complete the Dark Spine, Afterlife, or Catalyst challenge.

Tier 4 (Dark Matter, Nebula, Abyss)

Earn Dark Spine, Afterlife, or Catalyst for each weapon then complete the Dark Matter, Nebula or Abyss challenge.

How many camos are in CoD BO6?

CoD: Black Ops 6.

There are 45 weapon camos to unlock for each weapon in Black Ops 6.

Each weapon has nine Military Camos, two Special Camos, and four Mastery Camos for multiplayer, Zombies and Warzone.

With 33 weapons in the arsenal at launch, there are 1,485 designs to unlock across the Call of Duty universe.

Thankfully, keeping track of each challenge is easier than ever with the arrival of a camo hub becoming the one-stop shop ensuring you know what's required to earn the next design.

