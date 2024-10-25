CoD BO6 XM4: Best loadout and attachments

As with every other Call of Duty, Black Ops 6 features a brand new weapon arsenal for players to master, in addition to a wealth of different Mastery Camos to unlock.

Despite the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 cycle being in its infancy, the XM4 assault rifle is already proving a popular choice.

Arguably the biggest change to the series is the arrival of Omnimovement, a system that enables players to sprint, slide and dive in any direction on the map.

With players loading into the virtual battlefield before Season 1 gets under way, the XM4 is one of the first assault rifles (AR) on offer, making it one of the more popular weapons to master in the early stages of levelling up.

But what exactly makes it better than other ARs in the category? Keep on reading for the very best build to use!

CoD BO6 XM4 guide

Featuring a blistering rate of fire, the XM4 is one of the very first weapons players unlock in Black Ops 6 multiplayer.

The fast rate of fire does impact its recoil, which can be tamed with the right attachment combination.

It also features high levels of mobility, making it a viable option for those who prefer an aggressive style of play.

If you don’t fancy getting up close and personal, the rifle is excellent at locking down lanes from afar.

Thanks to its impressive versatility, it’s hardly surprising to see the XM4 in the hands of so many players working towards each prestige.

Best XM4 attachments in CoD BO6

After some time testing all kinds of different builds, we’ve found a set of five attachments that suits all styles of play perfectly:

Optic : Merlin Mini

: Merlin Mini Barrel : Long Barrel

: Long Barrel Underbarrel : Vertical Foregrip

: Vertical Foregrip Rear Grip : Quickdraw Grip

: Quickdraw Grip Stock: Heavy Stock

This particular build features attachments that bolster the XM4’s firepower, accuracy and handling, making it a force to be reckoned with in close quarters and mid-range battles.

The quick fire rate does mean you will find yourself reloading regularly, which leaves you vulnerable to those with larger magazines or superior mobility in the form of an SMG.

Best XM4 build in CoD BO6

Once the best XM4 attachments are ready to rumble, picking the right Perks and equipment is the next step. Here’s what we recommend:

Perks

Perk 1 : Flak Jacket

: Flak Jacket Perk 2 : Dexterity

: Dexterity Perk 3 : Gung-Ho

: Gung-Ho Perk 4: Double Time

Flak Jacket will provide some much-needed resistance to incoming explosives that are guaranteed to head your way during a match.

Alongside the trio of Dexterity, Gung-Ho and Double Time, mobility is greatly improved, along with the length of Tac Sprint.

This particular trio of Perks forms part of the Enforcer category, meaning you’ll also benefit from its Combat Specialty, which offers even greater movement buffs and a faster health regeneration rate.

Equipment

Lethal : Semtex

: Semtex Tactical : Stim

: Stim Field Upgrade: War Cry

Semtex holds its place as the best grenade available in Black Ops 6 thanks to the ability to stick it to almost any object and opponent. Chuck it into a congested Hardpoint hill and you’re guaranteed at least one elimination.

To ensure health regeneration is at its quickest, the Stim is the strongest Tactical to use. Inject it when weak to get back into the action as fast as possible.

Rounding off the equipment is the War Cry Field Upgrade. When activated, nearby teammates will receive movement buffs and quicker health regeneration, which is particularly handy when attempting to lock down a specific area of the battlefield.

