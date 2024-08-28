So, how easy is it to switch off crossplay in Black Ops 6?

Here's everything we know so far, and the likely process to disable the feature.

How do you disable crossplay in CoD BO6?

The exact process on how to disable crossplay in Black Ops 6 hasn't appeared yet.

More like this

However, we expect the process to be similar to how players can switch off crossplay in Call of Duty: Warzone - through the in-game settings.

Here's a closer look at the expected process:

Open Black Ops 6 and open the Options tab

Scroll over to the Settings menu

Find the Account & Network section and select it

Search for the crossplay slider and switch it off.

PC players don't have the ability to switch off crossplay, meaning they're forced to play alongside console users whether they like it or not.

How do you disable crossplay in CoD BO6 on Xbox?

Turning off crossplay on Xbox consoles is likely a different process altogether, as there's been no way of players disabling the feature from within the game in the past.

Instead, Xbox players should follow these steps:

Head to the Xbox homepage

Open General Settings then select the Online Safety and Family section

Open Privacy and Online Safety

Select Xbox Privacy then View Details and Customise

Open the Communication and Multiplayer option

Select Cross-network Play

Then click the Block button to stop crossplay

This setting disables crossplay for all games, not just Black Ops 6. Remember to switch it back on before dropping into some Fortnite.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.