Can you disable crossplay in CoD BO6? Latest news
Disabling crossplay can improve the Call of Duty experience.
Just like most modern multiplayer games, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 comes with a crossplay feature that allows players of all platforms to join forces on the virtual battlefield.
While crossplay capabilities have their benefits, controller players battling it out against those using a mouse and keyboard may want to play in matches exclusively filled with other console players during the beta or when the full game launches.
So, how easy is it to switch off crossplay in Black Ops 6?
Here's everything we know so far, and the likely process to disable the feature.
How do you disable crossplay in CoD BO6?
The exact process on how to disable crossplay in Black Ops 6 hasn't appeared yet.
More like this
However, we expect the process to be similar to how players can switch off crossplay in Call of Duty: Warzone - through the in-game settings.
Here's a closer look at the expected process:
- Open Black Ops 6 and open the Options tab
- Scroll over to the Settings menu
- Find the Account & Network section and select it
- Search for the crossplay slider and switch it off.
PC players don't have the ability to switch off crossplay, meaning they're forced to play alongside console users whether they like it or not.
How do you disable crossplay in CoD BO6 on Xbox?
Turning off crossplay on Xbox consoles is likely a different process altogether, as there's been no way of players disabling the feature from within the game in the past.
Instead, Xbox players should follow these steps:
- Head to the Xbox homepage
- Open General Settings then select the Online Safety and Family section
- Open Privacy and Online Safety
- Select Xbox Privacy then View Details and Customise
- Open the Communication and Multiplayer option
- Select Cross-network Play
- Then click the Block button to stop crossplay
This setting disables crossplay for all games, not just Black Ops 6. Remember to switch it back on before dropping into some Fortnite.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.