Want faster movement speed to utilise Omnimovement to its fullest? No problem. Want some additional score to earn the high-value Scorestreaks? There's a Perk for that too.

Knowing about each Perk and its benefits is hugely advantageous, and we've got a full list and how each of them works right here.

CoD BO6 Perks: All new Perks arriving with Black Ops 6

Below is a list of all the confirmed Perks appearing in Black Ops 6 Multiplayer:

Assassin (Enforcer)

(Enforcer) Scavenger (Enforcer)

(Enforcer) Bruiser (Enforcer)

(Enforcer) Dexterity (Enforcer)

(Enforcer) Gung-Ho (Enforcer)

(Enforcer) Double Time (Enforcer)

(Enforcer) Bankroll (Enforcer)

(Enforcer) Ninja (Recon)

(Recon) Ghost (Recon)

(Recon) Tracker (Recon)

(Recon) Engineer (Recon)

(Recon) Forward Intel (Recon)

(Recon) Vigilance (Recon)

(Recon) Cold-Blooded (Recon)

(Recon) Flak Jacket (Strategist)

(Strategist) Tac Mask (Strategist)

(Strategist) Dispatcher (Strategist)

(Strategist) Fast Hands (Strategist)

(Strategist) Quartermaster (Strategist)

(Strategist) Gearhead (Strategist)

(Strategist) Guardian (Strategist)

So far, Treyarch has confirmed 21 Perks featuring in Multiplayer. All of these were available during both beta weekends, which gave players the first chance to get their hands on the game.

This is only a small selection of the Perks likely appearing in the full build of the game, which launches on 25th October 2024.

Call of Duty is no stranger to adding new Perks as part of seasonal updates, so there's every chance the list above expands as the cycle progresses.

When more information appears, we'll update the page with the latest intel.

CoD: Black Ops 6. Activision

What is Combat Specialty in CoD BO6?

Combat Specialty allows players to earn an extra bonus by selecting a specific Perk combination.

The list above slots all of the Perks into Enforcer, Recon and Strategist categories. Players that pick three of the same category earn a bonus that gives even more advantages over the opposition.

Below is a list of all Black Ops 6 Combat Specialties and the benefits they offer:

Enforcer : Killing enemies grants a temporary buff to movement speed and health regen rate.

: Killing enemies grants a temporary buff to movement speed and health regen rate. Recon : Enemies can be seen through walls for a short time after respawning, a HUD edge indicator flashes when an enemy is outside your view and you leave no death skulls when killing enemies.

: Enemies can be seen through walls for a short time after respawning, a HUD edge indicator flashes when an enemy is outside your view and you leave no death skulls when killing enemies. Strategist: Earn a score bonus for objectives and destroying enemy content, see enemies through walls from a short distance and deploy equipment quicker.

