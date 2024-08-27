Before the beta begins and the full launch of Treyarch's sixth Black Ops title later this year, the developer has unveiled Omnimovement, a brand new movement system that's guaranteed to spice up those hectic Multiplayer matches with even more ways for players to outwit their opposition.

But what exactly is Omnimovement in Black Ops 6 and how does it work? Keep on reading to find out more about the biggest change to Call of Duty since the appearance of futuristic Exo Suits.

What is Omnimovement in CoD BO6? New movement system explained

A blog post from Call of Duty itself has described Omnimovement as a "holistic approach to redefining what Black Ops 6 movement really means".

Rather than sticking with the sole ability to sprint forward, Treyarch's new system allows players to sprint, slide and dive in any direction.

Omnimovement provides players with a wealth of opportunities to move around the map with seamless transitions from a sprint to a dive or to rotate while prone.

What is Intelligent Movement in CoD BO6?

Intelligent Movement in Black Ops 6 are a set of assists players can utilise to adapt the game to their own style.

Inspired by racing games which feature automatic gear shifts and assisted braking, Black Ops 6 Intelligent Movement features three different options:

Sprint assist

Mantle assist

Crouch assist

Switching on the Intelligent Movement assists mean players can perform certain actions without having to press a button on their controller or a key on their keyboard.

With fewer buttons to press, the feature will come in handy for players with accessibility needs, with fewer inputs required to perform certain actions.

Omnimovement and Intelligent Movement will take some getting used to. Thankfully, the Black Ops 6 beta begins on 30th August 2024, so we can start practising soon.

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.