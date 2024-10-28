The choice of exfilling is completely optional, adding an extra choice for those wanting to live and tell the tale rather than being overwhelmed by the undead.

So, how exactly do you exfil in Black Ops 6 Zombies? Keep on reading for everything there is to know!

How to exfil in CoD BO6

In Black Ops 6 Zombies, the option to exfil appears at Round 11 and every five rounds afterwards.

The exfil becomes available when a small radio icon appears on your Tac Map.

Cod: Black Ops 6.

Walk towards the designated exfil zone and interact with it to call in the extraction helicopter and retreat to safety.

Activating an exfil starts a countdown timer, alongside summoning another wave of undead opposition attempting to halt your escape.

It's crucial you and your squadmates keep the landing zone clear for the helicopter to land safely.

CoD: Black Ops 6.

Once the clock ticks down to zero, climb aboard the chopper and you'll complete a successful exfil.

What's the fastest way to exfil in CoD BO6 Zombies?

The quickest way to exfil in Black Ops 6 Zombies is to use the Exit Strategy GobbleGum.

Before loading into the action, you can select this GobbleGum as part of your own combination or you can earn it as a random reward during a Zombies match.

Using the GobbleGum will begin the exfil process immediately and significantly reduce the number of Zombies that spawn to make it even easier.

