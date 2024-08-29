The two beta weekends only offer a small slice of Treyarch's latest offering, and ahead of launch, the developer has revealed the first pieces of intel surrounding Black Ops 6 Ranked Play and what players can expect.

What's the latest on Black Ops 6 Ranked Play? Keep on reading for all the latest news surrounding Call of Duty's latest take on a competitive playlist.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Ranked Play will launch as part of the Season 1 update.

That's according to Treyarch, who shared the information during the CoD Next event which took place on 28th August 2024.

The developer revealed: "Ranked Play arrives at the earliest point ever in a Call of Duty title, only a few weeks after launch at the start of Season 1."

Unfortunately, Treyarch didn't reveal when Season 1 is taking place. However, we can compare it to the post-launch formula used in 2023's Modern Warfare 3 cycle.

Modern Warfare 3 launched on 10th November 2023, with Season 1 arriving four weeks later, on 6th December 2023.

Assuming Treyarch follows the same pattern, we estimate Season 1 of Black Ops 6 will begin on 20th November 2024.

As soon as official confirmation appears, we'll be sure to update the page with all the intel.

What do we know about CoD BO6 Ranked Play?

Treyarch describes Black Ops 6 Ranked Play as a "definitive ranked experience", containing features players have become familiar with in previous iterations of the mode.

Alongside competing to climb the ranks, players can earn a wealth of exclusive rewards during each season before their rank is reset when the next season begins.

Just like other iterations of Ranked Play, Black Ops 6 is set to use the same set of weaponry, maps and rules used by those competing in the Call of Duty League.

Usually, the best players in the world have a chance to familiarise themselves with the game as soon as it launches, which explains why Black Ops 6 won't have Ranked Play available as soon as the game launches on 25th October 2024.

Based on previous Ranked Play offerings, there will be fewer maps than standard multiplayer modes, and a limited selection of weapons and attachments to avoid any overpowered items creating any kind of imbalance on the virtual battlefield.

