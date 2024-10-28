The Campaign itself is packed with twists and turns, and plenty of mystery surrounds how the story ends.

So, how does the Black Ops 6 ending influence the story and what does it all mean? Keep on reading for everything there is to know - but beware of spoilers.

CoD BO6 ending explained

The end of the Black Ops 6 Campaign sees Marshall and Woods reunite after overcoming Pantheon in a brutal battle at the safehouse. They meet with Livingstone, the CIA agent that suspended them at the start of the story.

Livingstone says Pantheon members are still operating within the agency, asking Woods and the rest of the team to keep fighting the new threat following the end of the Cold War.

While the conversation between Livingstone, Woods and Marshall takes place, someone is hacking into Livingstone's computer within the CIA.

There's no mention of who this character is, but we expect it to be Case (your Campaign character) or Jackson Caine, the leader of the Crimson One faction.

Is it Case?

CoD: Black Ops 6. Treyarch

It's tricky to determine whether this particular character is Case, as you never see him during the single-player story.

However, the ending suggests Case eliminates Jane Harrow in the helicopter, leaving him alone with The Cradle and the potential to become an unstoppable super soldier.

Who is Jackson Caine?

As for Jackson Caine, his presence as the leader of the Crimson One faction could lay the foundations for Season 1 and the rest of the Black Ops 6 cycle.

Post-launch seasons often continue from where the Campaign left off, so there's a chance the internal conflict isn't over just yet.

What about The Cradle?

CoD: Black Ops 6. Treyarch

The Cradle also poses plenty of questions. Adler had previous knowledge of the biological weapon. Does he still have an ulterior motive now he's back in the fold with the CIA?

Of course, it's too early to tell what the next chapter of the story has in store. There's every chance the next six seasons will reveal more intel before attention turns towards 2025's Call of Duty.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.