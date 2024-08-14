The design and layout of maps often make or break a Call of Duty title. If the maps aren’t popular, fans are quick to express their frustrations should they feel the virtual battlegrounds miss the mark.

For Black Ops 6, the early signs surrounding the maps are positive, and we’ve collected all the confirmed news and latest rumours, so keep reading for more on what Treyarch has in store.

How many maps will be in CoD BO6?

A Call of Duty blog confirms Black Ops 6 will launch with a total of 16 multiplayer maps.

The maps are split into Core and Strike categories. Core maps will slot into the standard six-versus-six game modes, while Strike maps will play host to matches involving two teams of two.

CoD Black Ops 6 multiplayer map list: Confirmed BO6 maps

So far, the only map confirmed to feature in Black Ops 6 multiplayer is Nuketown.

Nuketown is the Black Ops equivalent of Modern Warfare’s Shipment map. Famed for its fast-paced action, Nuketown first appeared in Call of Duty in the first Black Ops title, which launched in 2010.

Nuketown wasn’t officially mentioned, but eagle-eyed players spotted the map in a clip showcasing the pre-game lobby during June’s Black Ops 6 direct.

CoD BO6 map rumours and leaks

Ahead of launch, a huge leak revealed an extensive list of over 20 maps in addition to brief snippets of gameplay.

With only 16 arriving at launch, the likelihood of unreleased battlegrounds featuring on the list is high.

Based on those 'leaks', which should always be taken with a pinch of salt, below is the full list of rumoured Black Ops 6 multiplayer maps:

Babylon

Canals

Catacomb

Derelict

Dig

Firing Range 2

Flat

Gala

Hacienda

Island

Pit

Protocol

Pillage

Radar

Red Card

Rewind

Russian Base

Scud

Skyline

Socotra 2 (Yemen from Black Ops 2)

Stakeout

Stealth

Strip Mall

Train Graveyard

Veiled

Vorkuta

Vorkuta Mine

The names of the maps listed above are subject to change, and we will not know for sure which will feature until the opening beta weekend, which kicks off on Friday 30th August.

