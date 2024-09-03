As the Jackal PDW continues to turn heads, many are wondering if the Black Ops developer has included the hardest streak of them all.

Does Black Ops 6 have a Nuke? Keep on reading for all the intel on its presence in the game and whether there's a way of scoring one.

Is there a Nuke in CoD BO6?

Yes! Black Ops 6 multiplayer does feature a Nuke.

More like this

Although it doesn't appear in the Scorestreak menus, all players have access to this particularly lethal streak.

The presence of a Nuke in Black Ops 6 was confirmed at 2024's CoD Next event, where content creator JustHazzardous managed to achieve the feat.

CoD BO6 Nuke: How to get the Nuke explained

Like previous Call of Duty titles, the process of scoring a Nuke in Black Ops 6 involves scoring a huge number of kills without dying.

Players need to score 30 kills without dying to unlock the streak and bring the match to an explosive ending.

Eliminations scored by Scorestreaks don't count towards the total, meaning there's no surefire way of getting one on a regular basis.

Thankfully, there are some handy tips and tricks players can use to make scoring a Nuke slightly easier.

We recommend using the combination of Scout Pulse, UAV and Counter UAV for some additional support.

All three streaks reveal the location of the enemy, which is extremely useful if any of them have snuck behind enemy lines undetected.

The risk of running out of ammunition is also high. The Assault Pack Field Upgrade enables players to replenish their bullets and grenades.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.