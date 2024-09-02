The most significant change is Omnimovement, a system that allows players to sprint, slide and dive in any direction imaginable.

With players loading into the action during the two beta weekends, the Jackal PDW submachine gun (SMG) stands out from the crowd thanks to its superior performance.

What exactly makes it better than the rest? Keep on reading to find out, along with the best builds to use.

CoD BO6 Jackal PDW guide

Armed with a fast rate of fire, the Jackal PDW is one of the most mobile weapons to use in the early stages of the Black Ops 6 cycle.

Alongside its fast fire rate, the SMG possesses excellent mobility, which suits the new Omnimovement system perfectly.

On top of that, the lack of recoil allows players to maintain focus on their intended target with ease. Even at longer ranges, the Jackal PDW can compete with assault rifles and snipers.

Put all of these characteristics together and it's no surprise it's become a hit among players looking for the strongest weapons to use.

Some have even branded it as overpowered ahead of the full game's launch.

Best Jackal PDW attachments in CoD BO6

CoD: Black Ops 6. Activision

After some time testing various combinations, we've found a set of five attachments capable of eliminating enemies in the blink of an eye:

Muzzle : Compensator

: Compensator Barrel : Long Barrel

: Long Barrel Magazine : Extended Mag II

: Extended Mag II Rear Grip : CQB Grip

: CQB Grip Stock: Balanced Stock

This combination was uncovered by competitive Call of Duty icon Seth 'Scump' Abner, former world champion and talisman of OpTic Gaming.

Featuring attachments that tame recoil, minimise damage drop-off and maximise mobility, this iteration of the Jackal PDW in Black Ops 6 has few drawbacks.

Perhaps its only flaw is the speed it can burn through its ammunition supply. Thankfully, there are other items players can equip to ensure they don't run out of bullets on the virtual battlefield.

Best Jackal PDW build in CoD BO6

After selecting the best attachments for the Jackal PDW, the process of picking Perks and equipment is next. Here's what we recommend:

Perks

Perk 1 : Flak Jacket

: Flak Jacket Perk 2 : Dexterity

: Dexterity Perk 3 : Gung-Ho

: Gung-Ho Perk 4: Double Time

Flak Jacket provides additional resistance to incoming explosives, while the trio of Dexterity, Gung-Ho and Double Time all improve mobility and Tac Sprint length.

That particular trio slot into the Enforcer category, meaning players also benefit from its Combat Specialty. For the Enforcer Perks, players earn even more movement buffs alongside a faster health regeneration rate.

Equipment

Lethal : Semtex

: Semtex Tactical : Stim

: Stim Field Upgrade: Trophy System

The Semtex remains the most versatile piece of equipment in Call of Duty thanks to its sticky nature. Throw it into a busy objective or directly onto an opponent for some additional kills.

For the fastest health regeneration possible, the Stim Shot is the Tactical of choice. Inject it to restore full health with ease.

The Trophy System rounds off the best Jackal PDW loadout. Throw it onto the ground to block enemy grenades that land close by.

