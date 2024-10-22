For newcomers, prestige has been modelled to suit the live-service seasons, but for Black Ops 6, Treyarch has opted to introduce a new system based on the classic prestige structure from older titles.

The Call of Duty franchise is no stranger to reinventing some of its most popular mechanics.

Alongside levels resetting, there are a wealth of rewards players can earn while attempting to earn the coveted title of Prestige Master.

How exactly does prestige work in Black Ops 6? Keep on reading for all the intel on the new changes and some of the rewards that are up for grabs.

CoD BO6 prestige system explained: How to prestige

To prestige in Black Ops 6, players must reach level 55.

Rather than having to wait for each season to launch to reach the highest level, all 10 prestige levels and Prestige Master are available as soon as the servers are switched on.

Similar to previous Call of Duty games, activating prestige doesn’t come without its risks.

Here’s a closer look at everything that resets once prestige mode is activated:

Resets to level 1

All level unlocks must be unlocked again

Loadouts will reset

Lifetime stats will be available to view in the Combat Record, but other stats will be reset

How many prestige levels are in CoD BO6?

There seems to be an issue with the quiz, please try again.

Black Ops 6 features 10 prestige levels.

Once players manage to reach level 55 prestige 10, they unlock 1,000 additional levels, along with the chance to earn the title of Prestige Master.

The levels on the path to Prestige Master boast a range of exclusive rewards, which is ideal for those who want gear to flex their skills on the virtual battlefield.

What are permanent unlocks in CoD BO6?

Every time you enter prestige in Black Ops 6, you earn a permanent unlock token that can be spent however you like.

It’s a single unlock token which remains available throughout each prestige, meaning you can use it to unlock your favourite weapon or a perk that’s particularly useful.

Once the 10 prestige levels are completed, earning permanent unlocks stops, as you’ll have everything at your disposal.

CoD BO6 prestige rewards

Below is a list of all the prestige rewards known so far. Once the game is out, we’ll be sure to update the page with the full selection of items.

Prestige 1

Prestige 1 icon

Nacht Raider Operator skin for Weaver

Multiplayer and Zombies prestige 1 calling card challenges

One permanent unlock token

Prestige 3, level 50

My Name Is… Operator skin for Payne

Prestige 4, level 50

Atomic Commando weapon blueprint for XM4 assault rifle

Prestige 5, level 50

Absolute Loss Operator skin for Toro

Prestige 6, level 50

Robot Abomination weapon blueprint for SWAT 556 marksman rifle

Prestige 7, level 50

Specialist Fan Operator skin for Maya

CoD BO6 Prestige Master explained

Once the 10 prestige levels are complete, you’ll earn access to become Prestige Master, where an extra 1,000 levels are available to work through.

Here are some of the rewards up for grabs:

Sitting Bull Reborn Operator skin for Marshall (unlocked when Prestige Master is reached)

Classified Arsenal weapon blueprint for AMES 85 assault rifle (unlocked at level 90)

For every 100 levels, you’ll get a chance to choose a prestige icon from previous Black Ops games for another layer of customisation.

