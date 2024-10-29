In total, there are seven Safe House puzzles to complete, with each one having their own reward that will prove useful in upgrading various areas of the house.

So, how do you complete the Safe House puzzles in CoD: Black Ops 6? Keep on reading for all the essential intel!

CoD BO6 Safe House puzzles: All solutions explained

The generator

The first puzzle involves activating the generator located within the basement.

Once inside, turn the 'boiler' wheel twice, the 'fuel' wheel to half-full, press the 'pilot' button, then turn the 'boiler' wheel twice again to switch it on.

When complete, a bell will ring and all interaction options will disappear.

The piano

Puzzle number two involves the piano sat near the kitchen.

Next to it is a small table with a Blacklight on it. Grab it and head to the piano.

Shine the light above the keys to reveal notes written in Russian.

Play MN, PE, CN, AO and PE top open the door to the secret bunker.

The keypad

CoD: Black Ops 6.

After heading down the stairs and down the corridor on the right, you'll come across a keypad with a locked door.

This puzzle plays similarly to the hugely popular word game Wordle.

Guess the numbers in the correct order to open the door. You can shine the Blacklight on the keypad to see which numbers have already been pressed.

No two codes are the same, and there can be more than one of the same number in each code.

The computer

Up next is a computer locked with a cipher which is extremely easy to solve.

Each number represents a letter which spells out a word. Type in the code word to unlock the computer.

The door lock

After cracking the code, you'll come across a locked door.

Unlocking it involves a very simple mini-game which requires you to move the pick to its sweet spot. The lock will glow white when the correct position has been reached.

Repeat the process three times to gain access to the room.

The radio

Next involves tuning a radio to gain the intel to unlock the safe.

Match the waves using the two knobs to activate the message that will play.

Each message is completely different. The voice mentions four objects located in the room. Use the Blacklight on each one to reveal a number. All four numbers matched together is what you need to unlock the safe.

The safe

After completing all of the puzzles above, it's finally time to open the safe.

Head upstairs into the bedroom and interact with the safe using the four numbers found through the radio message.

Enter the numbers and watch the door ping open!

Inside the safe is the Case Cracker weapon blueprint for the knife which can be used in Multiplayer, along with $1,000 in cash which you can use to upgrade various parts of the Safe House.

