Earning all of the trophies and achievements has been a staple of console gaming, and fans are already hard at work attempting to unlock every single one that's on offer.

So, how many trophies are in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6? Keep on reading for all the intel!

How many trophies or achievements does CoD Black Ops 6 have?

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has a total of 44 trophies or achievements to earn.

For PlayStation players, this adds up to three Golds, eight Silvers, and 29 Bronzes.

Due to Call of Duty games being integrated into a single application, there's no Platinum trophy up for grabs.

This may be frustrating for those trophy hunters wanting to grow their ever-expanding collection of accomplishments.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Full list of CoD Black Ops 6 trophies and achievements

The full list of Black Ops 6 trophies and achievements contains a wealth of objectives covering the single-player Campaign, Multiplayer and Zombies.

Trophies range from completing the story on the hardest difficulty to defeating specific zombie types in the heat of battle.

Without further ado, here's the full list of trophies and achievements available in Black Ops 6:

Case Closed - Complete the campaign on any difficulty - Gold

- Complete the campaign on any difficulty - Gold Case in Point - Complete the campaign on Veteran - Gold

- Complete the campaign on Veteran - Gold Unexpected Move - Complete Bishop Takes Rook on any difficulty - Bronze

- Complete Bishop Takes Rook on any difficulty - Bronze Talent Acquisition - Complete Blood Feud on any difficulty - Bronze

- Complete Blood Feud on any difficulty - Bronze Breaking News - Complete Most Wanted on any difficulty - Bronze

- Complete Most Wanted on any difficulty - Bronze Bunker Busters - Complete Hunting Season and The Cradle on any difficulty - Bronze

- Complete Hunting Season and The Cradle on any difficulty - Bronze Head Games - Complete Emergence on any difficulty - Bronze

- Complete Emergence on any difficulty - Bronze Jackpot - Complete High Rollers on any difficulty - Bronze

- Complete High Rollers on any difficulty - Bronze Grounded - Complete Ground Control on any difficulty - Bronze

- Complete Ground Control on any difficulty - Bronze Consolation Prize - Complete Under the Radar on any difficulty - Bronze

- Complete Under the Radar on any difficulty - Bronze Capitol Punishment - Complete Separation Anxiety on any difficulty - Bronze

- Complete Separation Anxiety on any difficulty - Bronze Buried at Sea - Complete Checkmate on any difficulty - Bronze

- Complete Checkmate on any difficulty - Bronze Covert Agent - In Blood Feud, reach the Guild meeting without breaking stealth - Bronze

- In Blood Feud, reach the Guild meeting without breaking stealth - Bronze Party's Over - In Most Wanted, perform 5 takedowns on guard in the gala without being spotted - Bronze

Full Clear - In Hunting Season, complete every POI on the Tac Map - Bronze

- In Hunting Season, complete every POI on the Tac Map - Bronze Skewer the Winged Beast - In Under the Radar, have the SAM target itself and the helicopter - Bronze

- In Under the Radar, have the SAM target itself and the helicopter - Bronze Bulldozed - In Ground Control, crush 25 enemies while driving the tank - Bronze

- In Ground Control, crush 25 enemies while driving the tank - Bronze David vs Goliath - In Checkmate, destroy the APC using an RC-XD - Bronze

- In Checkmate, destroy the APC using an RC-XD - Bronze Dipped in Gold - Purchase all Safe House and Player upgrades in the campaign - Silver

- Purchase all Safe House and Player upgrades in the campaign - Silver The Puzzles, Mason - Complete all Safe House puzzles in the campaign - Silver

- Complete all Safe House puzzles in the campaign - Silver Seek & Destroy - Get 2 kills with a single remote controlled Throwing Knife from at least 50 metres away in the campaign - Bronze

- Get 2 kills with a single remote controlled Throwing Knife from at least 50 metres away in the campaign - Bronze Rapid Reflexes - Get 5 headshots during a single use of the Adrenaline Stim in the campaign - Bronze

- Get 5 headshots during a single use of the Adrenaline Stim in the campaign - Bronze Close Combat Specialist - Perform 10 takedowns in the campaign - Bronze

- Perform 10 takedowns in the campaign - Bronze Destructive Wake - Get 5 or more kills with a single Scorestreak in the campaign - Bronze

- Get 5 or more kills with a single Scorestreak in the campaign - Bronze Return of the King - Enter Prestige 1 in multiplayer - Gold

- Enter Prestige 1 in multiplayer - Gold Show Off - Earn a Mastery Badge for any weapon - Silver

- Earn a Mastery Badge for any weapon - Silver Camos are Forever - Unlock any Diamond or Opal camo - Silver

- Unlock any Diamond or Opal camo - Silver The Pale Horse Arrives - Score 500 eliminations in multiplayer - Silver

- Score 500 eliminations in multiplayer - Silver Podium Finish - Win 25 multiplayer matches - Silver

- Win 25 multiplayer matches - Silver Rush Hour - Score a double kill with the RC-XD in multiplayer - Bronze

- Score a double kill with the RC-XD in multiplayer - Bronze Red Carpet - Get featured in the Best Play 3 times in multiplayer - Bronze

- Get featured in the Best Play 3 times in multiplayer - Bronze Doing Your Part - Complete the training course in multiplayer - Bronze

- Complete the training course in multiplayer - Bronze Betrayal - Kill an enemy from behind while disguised by the Sleeper Agent - Bronze

- Kill an enemy from behind while disguised by the Sleeper Agent - Bronze Heavy Ordinance Specialist - Destroy 50 aerial Scoretreaks with launchers in multiplayer - Bronze

- Destroy 50 aerial Scoretreaks with launchers in multiplayer - Bronze Stylish Kill - Score 75 eliminations while having an active Combat Speciality Perk in multiplayer - Bronze

- Score 75 eliminations while having an active Combat Speciality Perk in multiplayer - Bronze No Mo' Modi - Get out of jail, but not for free - Silver

- Get out of jail, but not for free - Silver Culinary Delight - In Terminus, consume a fish cooked with a special ingredient - Bronze

- In Terminus, consume a fish cooked with a special ingredient - Bronze Treasure Hunter - In Terminus, find the Talisman - Bronze

- In Terminus, find the Talisman - Bronze Bye-Bye, Dark Aether - Help the lost scientist complete his experiment - Silver

- Help the lost scientist complete his experiment - Silver World Domination - In Liberty Falls, tap into your supervillain side - Bronze

- In Liberty Falls, tap into your supervillain side - Bronze Deadwood - In Liberty Falls, achieve a sporting high score - Bronze

- In Liberty Falls, achieve a sporting high score - Bronze To Know Your Enemy... - Score 100 kills while using Mutant Injections in Zombies - Bronze

- Score 100 kills while using Mutant Injections in Zombies - Bronze Cyberized - Research all Augments for 10 items in Zombies - Bronze

- Research all Augments for 10 items in Zombies - Bronze Annihilation - Score 100 Elite Zombie Eliminations in Zombies - Silver

If you manage to earn all of these trophies and achievements, you really must be a Call of Duty aficionado.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.