CoD Black Ops 6 trophy guide: Full list of trophies and achievements
Plenty of Black Ops 6 trophies and achievements up for grabs!
The launch of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 means there's a fresh batch of trophies and achievements for players to earn.
Treyarch's sixth entry into the Black Ops series sees the return of round-based Zombies, in addition to a wealth of new Mastery Camos for players to unlock by completing a variety of challenges.
Earning all of the trophies and achievements has been a staple of console gaming, and fans are already hard at work attempting to unlock every single one that's on offer.
So, how many trophies are in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6? Keep on reading for all the intel!
How many trophies or achievements does CoD Black Ops 6 have?
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has a total of 44 trophies or achievements to earn.
For PlayStation players, this adds up to three Golds, eight Silvers, and 29 Bronzes.
Due to Call of Duty games being integrated into a single application, there's no Platinum trophy up for grabs.
This may be frustrating for those trophy hunters wanting to grow their ever-expanding collection of accomplishments.
Full list of CoD Black Ops 6 trophies and achievements
The full list of Black Ops 6 trophies and achievements contains a wealth of objectives covering the single-player Campaign, Multiplayer and Zombies.
Trophies range from completing the story on the hardest difficulty to defeating specific zombie types in the heat of battle.
Without further ado, here's the full list of trophies and achievements available in Black Ops 6:
- Case Closed - Complete the campaign on any difficulty - Gold
- Case in Point - Complete the campaign on Veteran - Gold
- Unexpected Move - Complete Bishop Takes Rook on any difficulty - Bronze
- Talent Acquisition - Complete Blood Feud on any difficulty - Bronze
- Breaking News - Complete Most Wanted on any difficulty - Bronze
- Bunker Busters - Complete Hunting Season and The Cradle on any difficulty - Bronze
- Head Games - Complete Emergence on any difficulty - Bronze
- Jackpot - Complete High Rollers on any difficulty - Bronze
- Grounded - Complete Ground Control on any difficulty - Bronze
- Consolation Prize - Complete Under the Radar on any difficulty - Bronze
- Capitol Punishment - Complete Separation Anxiety on any difficulty - Bronze
- Buried at Sea - Complete Checkmate on any difficulty - Bronze
- Covert Agent - In Blood Feud, reach the Guild meeting without breaking stealth - Bronze
- Party's Over - In Most Wanted, perform 5 takedowns on guard in the gala without being spotted - Bronze
- Full Clear - In Hunting Season, complete every POI on the Tac Map - Bronze
- Skewer the Winged Beast - In Under the Radar, have the SAM target itself and the helicopter - Bronze
- Bulldozed - In Ground Control, crush 25 enemies while driving the tank - Bronze
- David vs Goliath - In Checkmate, destroy the APC using an RC-XD - Bronze
- Dipped in Gold - Purchase all Safe House and Player upgrades in the campaign - Silver
- The Puzzles, Mason - Complete all Safe House puzzles in the campaign - Silver
- Seek & Destroy - Get 2 kills with a single remote controlled Throwing Knife from at least 50 metres away in the campaign - Bronze
- Rapid Reflexes - Get 5 headshots during a single use of the Adrenaline Stim in the campaign - Bronze
- Close Combat Specialist - Perform 10 takedowns in the campaign - Bronze
- Destructive Wake - Get 5 or more kills with a single Scorestreak in the campaign - Bronze
- Return of the King - Enter Prestige 1 in multiplayer - Gold
- Show Off - Earn a Mastery Badge for any weapon - Silver
- Camos are Forever - Unlock any Diamond or Opal camo - Silver
- The Pale Horse Arrives - Score 500 eliminations in multiplayer - Silver
- Podium Finish - Win 25 multiplayer matches - Silver
- Rush Hour - Score a double kill with the RC-XD in multiplayer - Bronze
- Red Carpet - Get featured in the Best Play 3 times in multiplayer - Bronze
- Doing Your Part - Complete the training course in multiplayer - Bronze
- Betrayal - Kill an enemy from behind while disguised by the Sleeper Agent - Bronze
- Heavy Ordinance Specialist - Destroy 50 aerial Scoretreaks with launchers in multiplayer - Bronze
- Stylish Kill - Score 75 eliminations while having an active Combat Speciality Perk in multiplayer - Bronze
- No Mo' Modi - Get out of jail, but not for free - Silver
- Culinary Delight - In Terminus, consume a fish cooked with a special ingredient - Bronze
- Treasure Hunter - In Terminus, find the Talisman - Bronze
- Bye-Bye, Dark Aether - Help the lost scientist complete his experiment - Silver
- World Domination - In Liberty Falls, tap into your supervillain side - Bronze
- Deadwood - In Liberty Falls, achieve a sporting high score - Bronze
- To Know Your Enemy... - Score 100 kills while using Mutant Injections in Zombies - Bronze
- Cyberized - Research all Augments for 10 items in Zombies - Bronze
- Annihilation - Score 100 Elite Zombie Eliminations in Zombies - Silver
If you manage to earn all of these trophies and achievements, you really must be a Call of Duty aficionado.
