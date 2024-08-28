With players able to sprint, slide and dive in all directions, knowing how to dive is guaranteed to make the difference during the heat of battle.

Ahead of launch and the beginning of the beta, keep on reading for all the intel on diving into the winner's circle in Black Ops 6.

Does CoD BO6 have diving? Latest news

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will feature the diving mechanic in the campaign, multiplayer and zombies modes.

More like this

Fans can see diving in action during several gameplay trailers that Treyarch has already published before the beta gets underway and the full build of the game launches later in the year.

It's too early to tell whether diving in Black Ops 6 will be the preferred movement mechanic to outwit the opposition. In recent years, sliding and jumping has been the more effective method.

How do you dive in CoD BO6?

Diving in Black Ops 6 is an incredibly straightforward process to perform, even in the middle of a fierce battle:

PlayStation : Hold O

: Hold O Xbox : Hold B

: Hold B PC: Hold Z

PC players using a mouse and keyboard have the benefit of changing their keybinds to suit their own preferences so Z can be moved to an easier location to reach.

Diving hasn't been the most popular movement mechanic in Call of Duty for a while, but with Omnimovement allowing players to fire their weapons while flying through the air, there's a possibility it becomes a more popular option for those looking to catch the opposition off guard.

How good is diving in CoD BO6?

With players yet to get their hands on Black Ops 6, it's tricky to tell whether diving will act as a viable option for those looking to navigate the map as quickly as possible.

We'll have to wait and see if Treyarch has created a balanced movement system where sliding and diving are both viable options.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.