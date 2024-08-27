Does CoD BO6 have slide cancelling? Latest news
Slide cancel your way to victory!
Whether it's bunny-hopping or dolphin diving, Call of Duty players are no strangers to mastering new mechanics to gain the upper hand during matches.
With attention moving towards the anticipated launch of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Treyarch has shared information on Omnimovement, a brand-new movement system creating the most fluid movement ever seen in Activision's shooter series.
Before Omnimovement, there was slide cancelling, which remains a popular method of navigating multiplayer maps. Is slide cancelling in Black Ops 6 and how can it be done?
Keep on reading for all the slide-cancelling intel players need ahead of the beta.
It's unclear if Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will contain the slide-cancelling mechanic.
The Omnimovement system allows players to sprint, slide and dive in any direction meaning there's a chance the mechanic has disappeared altogether.
With Call of Duty Next taking place on 28th August 2024, Treyarch will share more details on Black Ops 6 multiplayer and numerous content creators testing the movement to its full potential.
If slide cancelling does make an appearance, we'll be sure to update the page with the latest intel.
How do you slide cancel in CoD BO6?
The exact method of slide cancelling in Black Ops 6 hasn't been confirmed yet but based on previous titles, we expect the button combination required to cancel a slide to remain the same.
To perform a slide cancel using a controller, these are the steps to follow:
- Begin Tac Sprinting
- Press Crouch to trigger a slide
- Follow up by pressing Jump to cancel the slide
- Aim down sights immediately after the slide is cancelled
Translated into PlayStation and Xbox controller buttons these are the buttons to press:
- PlayStation: O, O, X
- Xbox: B, B, A
Slide cancelling provides a small boost of speed which comes in handy when moving into cover or to disrupt the aim of any enemies.
For PC players, the process of slide-cancelling differs for those using a mouse and keyboard. Here are the keys required to master the movement with ease:
- C, C and Space Bar or Shift, Shift and Space Bar
We'll have to wait until the opening beta weekend gets underway to see if it's possible to slide cancel in Black Ops 6 or if there's another crafty way of using movement to gain a huge advantage.
If slide cancelling is gone for good, some players are bound to share their frustrations with the mechanic featuring in all Call of Duty's since 2019.
